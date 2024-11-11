2024 Maruti Dzire Launch Price Rs 6.79 L – 5 Star Safety, Sunroof, Highest Mileage

The 4th gen Maruti Dzire is the first ever Maruti car to score a 5 Star GNCAP rating with 5 start in adult occupancy protection and 4 stars in child protection

The Maruti Dzire continues as the undisputed leader of the sedan segment in India with highest sales each month among its many competitors. Regaled for its style, features, technology and performance, the 2024 Maruti Dzire has now been launched. This 4th gen model has become even better with even more such on board equipment, several first in segment features and enhanced safety thereby further solidifying its position in this competitive sedan segment in India

2024 Maruti Dzire Prices and Variants

Following its official launch and price reveal, the new gen Maruti Dzire is priced at from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 (ex-showroom). It is presented in four variants of LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Its colour palette too has been increased to include 7 attractive colours of Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Arctic White and Splendid Silver.

The new Maruti Dzire has been launched with competitive pricing across its various trims. The petrol manual variants start at Rs 6.79 lakh for the base LXI, moving up to Rs 7.79 lakh for the VXI, Rs 8.89 lakh for the ZXI, and reaching Rs 9.69 lakh for the top-spec ZXI+. For those opting for the AGS (Automated Gear Shift) transmission, prices begin at Rs 8.24 lakh for the VXI, Rs 9.34 lakh for the ZXI, and Rs 10.14 lakh for the ZXI+. The CNG-powered variants are priced at Rs 8.74 lakh for the VXI and Rs 9.84 lakh for the ZXI, making the Dzire an appealing choice with a wide range of options to cater to various budgets and preferences. All prices are ex-showroom. These are introductory prices valid for this year, till 31st Dec 2024.

Feature updates on the new Maruti Dzire are seen throughout its exterior and interiors. These include a large front grille with horizontal slats, sleek LED DRLs, new LED tail lamps in a Y shaped pattern connected by a chrome strip and new 15 inch dual tone alloy wheels. The new Dzire stands 3,995 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,525 mm tall with a 2,450 mm long wheelbase along with ground clearance of 163 mm and boot space of 382 liters.

The interiors get a more premium stance with a light beige and black coloured cabin. Wooden trims are seen across its dashboard with silver accents. Fabric/premium leatherette upholstery is being offered depending on trim level. A large floating touchscreen infotainment system measuring 9 inches offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while its factory fitted, single pane sunroof is a segment-first feature being offered in the sub-4m compact sedan segment.

5 Star Rating in GNCAP

To meet the urgent customer demands for safer cars, Maruti Suzuki has upped the ante on the 2024 Maruti Dzire to the extent that it has received a 5 Star rating in GNCAP. The Dzire has scored a 5 star crash test rating in terms of adult occupant protection along with a 4 star crash test rating for child occupant protection. This makes the new Dzire the first Maruti car to receive this rating. On board safety equipment includes a total of 6 airbags which are offered as standard, electronic stability control, reverse parking camera, ABS, EBD, cruise control and push button start/stop.

The 2024 Maruti Dzire also sees changes in its engine lineup. It now draws its power via a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder Z-Series petrol engine which has taken the place of the earlier 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder K-Series unit. This engine offers 81 hp power and 112 Nm torque and gets mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT. Fuel efficiency is said to stand at 24.79km/l and 25.71km/l in its manual and automatic variants respectively.

While it was earlier estimated that a CNG offering will be added later down the line, it is now confirmed that the CNG trim has come in from the start. The CNG trim of the new Dzire offers certified mileage of 33.73km/kg. This optional CNG kit is offered exclusively on the mid-spec Vxi and Zxi trims. The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now open for bookings. It will continue to rival the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze in the sub 4 meter sedan segment. Each of these rivals also come in with the CNG option.