2024 Maruti Dzire Launch Teaser Out – The Best Is Just The Beginning

Already the top selling sedan in the country, Maruti Dzire can further increase the lead over rivals with the updated model

After introducing the new Swift, Maruti Suzuki is readying the new 2024 Dzire. Launch is expected soon. Ahead of which, Maruti has shared the first official teaser of 2024 Dzire sedan, with the caption – “The Best Is Just The Beginning”. New Dzire will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

2024 Maruti Dzire – What’s new?

First-in-segment sunroof – In line with consumer expectations, Maruti has introduced a single-pane sunroof with the new Dzire. This is a good example of how a company’s strategies may evolve with time. As may be recalled, Maruti Suzuki was once reluctant to introduce sunroof for its cars. However, those days are now a thing of the past. A sunroof improves the sales potential of the sedan and enhances its premium appeal.

Sportier styling – New Maruti Dzire gets a fresh set of sleek lighting elements, a new grille with horizontal slats and a refreshed bonnet. It appears that the new Dzire has a more robust, SUV-inspired styling. This approach can be advantageous at a time when an increasing number of consumers are preferring to buy SUVs instead of hatchbacks and sedans. Maruti has always had a keen understanding of market sentiments, something that is evident with the major changes seen with new Dzire.

Side profile is enhanced with a sportier set of new alloy wheels and sharper body panelling. Other key highlights include chrome window garnish, body coloured door handles and blacked-out B pillar. At the rear, 2024 Dzire gets new tail lamps with a piano black strip in interconnected format.

2024 Maruti Dzire – Interior upgrades

Inside, the dashboard layout has been borrowed from the new-gen Swift. Some of the key highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-information display and leather wrapped steering wheel. New Dzire has wireless charger, engine push button start stop with smart key, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Rear AC vents have been redesigned and users will be able to access Type A and Type C USB ports.

New Maruti Dzire is expected to get a 360° surround view camera setup, which will be a segment-first feature. Just like the new Swift, the 2024 Dzire will come with 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Other safety features include electronic stability program, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and wide-angle rear parking camera.

2024 Dzire performance

The new Dzire will be using the same engine as seen with the new-gen Swift. It’s an updated 1.2-litre Z12E with ISS that makes 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. New Dzire will also be getting CNG option at a later date. When running on CNG, the output is 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm. Swift is offering best-in-class mileage of 32.85 km/kg with the CNG variant. Something similar is expected with the new Dzire CNG. When running on petrol, the new 1.2-litre engine has fuel efficiency of 24.8 km/L (MT) and 25.75 km/L (AMT).