2024 Maruti Dzire Leaks Ahead Of Launch – Front And Rear, Sunroof

The 2024 Maruti DZire gains features such as a single pane electric sunroof, 360 degree camera along with unique styling over its Swift counterpart

New gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is set for launch in India. Ahead of that, first undisguised photos have leaked online via Times of India – drawing attention to its revised on-board features. It shares some features with New Swift, but there are differences that set them apart.

Maruti DZire, in its 3rd gen format has been on sale for the past 7 years. And is among the top selling models for MSIL each month along with the Swift. Both also dominate their respective segments. With the new gen models set for launch, these sales are set to increase and a lot of curiosity would be generated towards for its feature list to entice buyers.

2024 Maruti Suzuki DZire Sedan – Feature Updates

New Maruti DZire is set to come in with several styling updates some of which will also be first in segment features. Based on the all new Swift, new DZire will see a revised front grille, new bumper design, and sleek headlamps. Then there’s the redesigned rear end with new tail lamps and tail gate.

It will ride on a new set of 16 inch alloy wheels. As per recent spy shots, DZire on test also sported a single pane electric sunroof which will be the first car in its segment to receive this feature, allowing it to compete even more efficiently with the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. Overall dimensions remain unchanged as the new DZire will be positioned on the same platform as seen on its current counterpart.

More feature updates are within the cabin of 2024 Maruti DZire which now receives a layered dashboard design similar to that seen on the Maruti Baleno and S-Cross. Maruti is also slated offer a floating-type touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car technology. New DZire will also receive a 360-degree camera, another feature it gains over the Swift. This 360 degree camera will only be restricted to the international spec Swift and will not be making its way onto the model when it goes on sale in India.

2024 Maruti DZire to Share Engine Specs with the Swift

Even as the 2024 Maruti DZire sedan gets some striking feature updates to set it apart from the Swift hatchback, the two models share the same engine lineup. This includes a new Z Series 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, petrol engine that is slated to excel both in terms of performance and fuel efficiency. The engine will be mated to 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

New Dzire CNG could be added at a later date. Given these feature updates, the new 2024 Maruti DZire will receive a price hike over its current pricing to start from around Rs 7 lakhs (ex-showroom).

