2024 Maruti Dzire New-Gen Spotted ARAI Testing In Pune – Launch Soon

In addition to the updates introduced with the 4th-gen Swift, the new Dzire will have more premium features

Maruti Dzire is the top selling sedan in the country, with market share of around 45%. As the Swift has already received the 4th-gen update, it’s now the turn of Dzire to be launched in its new avatar. Ahead of its debut, the new Maruti Dzire has been spotted ARAI-testing in Pune.

New Maruti Dzire – What to expect?

While the new Dzire will be borrowing several elements from 4th-gen Swift, there will be quite a few unique features as well. For example, the new Dzire will be getting a more premium lighting setup. The new headlamp units comprise LED reflector barrels on top and a centrally placed LED DRL. At the bottom, there are halogen turn indicators. The sleek headlamp units have more premium vibes in comparison to that of 4th-gen Swift.

New Dzire can have other distinctive styling elements as well. As compared to the 4th-gen Swift, there can be changes across the front grille, bumper and bonnet. Side profile will be enhanced with a fresh design for the alloy wheels.

As seen in the images, the new Dzire has cameras installed on the ORVMs. These indicate the presence of a 360° surround view camera setup. New Swift lacks this feature, although it has a wide-angle rear parking camera. At the rear, the new Dzire can use the same C-shaped tail lamps.

New Dzire – Interiors, safety

Talking about interiors, the new Dzire is expected to get some additional features in comparison to the new Swift. For example, there could be a HUD unit borrowed from Baleno. Other additions could include rain sensing wipers, telescopic steering adjustment, etc. Tech pack will be similar to that of the new Swift. It includes a 9-inch touchscreen, premium sound system by ARKAMYS, onboard voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity.

Safety kit for new Dzire will be largely the same as that of 4th-gen Swift. 6-airbags will be offered as standard for all variants. Other safety features will include electronic stability program, hill hold assist and reverse parking sensors. In terms of crashworthiness, the NCAP ratings for Swift will apply to the new Dzire. The 4th-gen Swift tested by Euro NCAP had received a 3-star crash safety rating. In India, the Swift/Dzire could be tested by both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The Swift model tested in 2022 had received a 1-star rating.

New Dzire – powertrain

Upcoming new Maruti Dzire will be using the same engine, as seen with the 4th-gen Swift. The 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine delivers 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. The existing 1.2-litre petrol engine in use with Dzire generates 89.7 PS and 113 Nm.

With the new engine, 4th-gen Dzire is expected to have improved fuel efficiency. Even the existing engine is pretty good, offering 31.12 km/kg with CNG. New Maruti Dzire is expected to be launched soon. It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.

