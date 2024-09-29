2024 Maruti Dzire Render Based On Leaked Spy Shots – 6 New Colours

New 2024 Maruti Dzire has sportier styling, enhanced safety and offers multiple segment-first features

Test mules of the new 2024 Maruti Dzire have been spotted frequently in recent months. Maruti has also started posting teasers, which indicates that launch is near. In its updated avatar, Maruti Dzire will continue to rival other entry-level sedans such as Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

2024 Maruti Dzire Rendered

Following the recent leak of spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renderings of the upcoming 2024 Maruti DZire. These images provide a clearer look at what the final production version could look like once it hits the market.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 DZire will come with a single-pane electric sunroof, a first in this segment. This feature adds to the premium quotient of the car, making it a strong contender against competitors like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. The renderings show the sunroof integrated seamlessly into the design, enhancing the sedan’s sleek profile.

The digital renderings also give a glimpse of the potential color options for the new DZire. Shades like white, red, brown, grey, and blue are shown, offering a range of choices to suit different customer preferences.

Dynamic design

Exteriors have undergone a major refresh, ensuring a more robust road presence. A muscular front section is evident, something similar to the typical profile of an SUV. New Maruti Dzire gets a bolder grille with horizontal slats, new sleek lighting elements and a flatter bonnet. By incorporating SUV-inspired styling bits, the new Dzire can target a larger segment of users. Moving to the sides, one can see sharper body panelling and new design for the alloy wheels.

2024 Maruti Dzire has body coloured door handles, chrome window garnish and blacked-out B pillar. At the rear, the tail lamps have been updated as well. For a sportier feel, the tail lamps are interconnected with a glossy strip in piano black finish. Bumpers at the front and rear have also been refreshed.

2024 Maruti Dzire – Equipment list

Some of the key highlights include leather wrapped steering wheel, a multi-information display and engine push button start stop. The sedan has a wireless charger, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There’s a change in the design of rear AC vents, along with availability of Type A and Type C USB ports. Safety package for the new Dzire includes 6-airbags as standard for all variants. Other safety features include hill hold assist, electronic stability control, a wide-angle rear parking camera and reverse parking sensors.

In terms of performance, the new Maruti Dzire will be using the same engine as available with the 4th-gen Swift. The 1.2-litre Z12E engine with ISS churns out 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 5MT and 5AMT. Just like the Swift, the new Dzire is expected to have best-in-class fuel efficiency. More details as the launch date gets closer.