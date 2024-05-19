2024 Maruti Dzire With Sunroof Rendered – Premium Extension Of New Swift

2024 Maruti Suzuki New Dzire render is based on leaked spy shots – It will rival Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze

After launching New Swift, the next big launch from Maruti Suzuki will be of New Dzire sedan. Ahead of launch, spy shots have already leaked, revealing new details. Our render of New Dzire paints quite a picture as to what the upcoming sub 4m sedan will look like.

2024 Maruti Dzire Rendered

A sedan is often seen as a distinction that a car owner’s journey will eventually mature into. Like the upgrade to a full-frame camera from an APS-C or Micro Four Thirds. This analogy does not resonate with Indian buyers owing to our road conditions. Despite that, sedans are still considered the more premium body style.

Sub 4m sedan segment is the entry-point to a three-box saloon car body style. The newest of these sub 4m sedans will be 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, based on recently launched 4th Gen Swift. Our render of this upcoming sedan, penned down by rendering artist Pratyush Rout, is based on the test mules spotted and the New Swift design.

New Dzire will share a lot of elements with New Swift. Components like headlights and fog lights along with clamshell bonnet will be the same between both cars. The major change will be in the form of bumper and grill. Our render encapsulated this theory perfectly and went with a more sophisticated-looking fascia than Swift’s.

Logo is seen in the centre of the grill. Speaking of grill, it is smaller than what we saw in Swift. Lower bumper has less aggression, for a more classier appeal. Wheelbase is likely to be 2,450 mm, identical to Swift’s and the same is reflected in our Dzire render. New alloy wheels look more premium and Dzire is spotted with a sunroof as well.

Side profile is very appealing too and doesn’t look like it is badly executed. That said, Honda Amaze is the best ‘three-box’ implementation in sub 4m segment IMO. Just like 3rd Gen Swift and Dzire, we should get distinct tail lights with New Dzire. Added boot space will be a key selling point of this vehicle.

New Z12E engine

On the inside, we should get the same dashboard and features list as Maruti Suzuki Swift. 9-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, push-button start, cruise control, and other attributes will be carried over. Features like rear centre armrest will be added with Dzire and we hope it gets a front armrest too.

The new Z12E 1.2L 3-cylinder engine will develop the same 80 bhp and 112 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or 5AMT gearbox. Owing to a more streamlined body and less turbulence than Swift, Maruti Suzuki might claim slightly higher fuel efficiency numbers with New Dzire than Swift’s 25 kmpl.

Disclaimer – This render is not commissioned by Maruti Suzuki and is not an actual product on sale. Design details might vary when Maruti Suzuki launches the New Dzire officially.