2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Launch Planned On 12th Sep

Where 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG’s rivals are concerned, both Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Tiago offer twin cylinder solutions

In India, Maruti Suzuki Swift is among the best-selling cars of all time and has a cult following. Particularly known for its low running cost, Maruti Suzuki has seen great success even with the recently launched 4th Gen Swift. Now, recent reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG might launch on September 12th.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks on sale in India. This is the car that debutes Suzuki’s new Z12E 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine. Currently, Swift is the only car on sale featuring this powertrain, with more vehicles lined up in the pipeline.

Just months after the launch, Swift is reportedly getting an S-CNG variant on September 12th, 2024. Quoting dealer sources, a recent report mentioned that the company will announce prices of Swift S-CNG on September 12th. There was no information regarding what type of CNG kit will the new Swift S-CNG gets.

What we mean is that Maruti Suzuki still offers single-cylinder CNG kits with their S-CNG lineup, while rivals like Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor have advanced to dual-cylinder or twin-cylinder CNG kits. These are objectively superior to Maruti’s single cylinder S-CNG offering, carving out more usable boot space for owners.

Considering that Swift is a new car which is powered by a new engine, it would be poetic if Maruti Suzuki launched a new CNG solution. Like other S-CNG vehicles sold by Maruti Suzuki in India, there is a probability of Swift getting CNG options only with low and mid trims.

Where pricing is concerned, Maruti Suzuki has been charging around Rs 90K for S-CNG variants over their petrol-only counterparts. The same price point can be expected with soon-to-launch 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG as well. Performance metrics will be slightly lower when run on CNG when opposed to existing petrol-only numbers.

What to expect?

With Swift CNG, Maruti Suzuki might push the sales envelope further in the sub 4m (B-segment) category of vehicles. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is the leader in the Indian automotive market where CNG portfolio is concerned. Most of the company’s portfolio have a CNG variant and comprise around 34% of total sales.

Where market share is concerned, Maruti Suzuki dominates with 73% of total CNG cars sold in India. However, rivals are offering more advanced and convenient and even elegant CNG solutions. It would be interesting to see how Maruti Suzuki approaches CNG solutions in the future.

