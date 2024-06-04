2024 Maruti Swift CNG Launch Soon – Best In Class 32-33 Km Mileage?

Equipped with a more fuel-efficient engine, 4th-gen Swift CNG will be able to deliver best-ever mileage

Maruti has the widest range of CNG models in its portfolio. In the case of Swift, the CNG option was introduced for the first time in 2022 with the 3rd-gen model. The recently launched 4th-gen Swift is expected to get CNG option soon.

4th-gen Swift CNG – What to expect?

New Maruti Swift CNG is likely to improve its mileage figures. It remains to be seen if the gain is marginal or something that can be of more value to users. A gain of 1-2 km in mileage can result in decent yearly savings. The earlier 3rd-gen Swift CNG model had fuel efficiency of 30.9 km/kg. This was already the best-in segment.

4th-gen Swift is currently available with only petrol option. It has received a new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine that is engineered for both performance and fuel efficiency. While ensuring exhilarating rides with ample torque availability, the engine is also designed to save fuel. 4th-gen Swift offers best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 24.80 km/L with the manual transmission and 25.75 km/L with the AMT gearbox. 4th-gen Swift CNG will be available with the 5-speed manual transmission.

New Swift CNG will have best-in-class mileage. One of the key rivals will be Tata Tiago CNG that has certified fuel efficiency of 26.49 km/kg. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a mileage of 27 km/kg. In the price range, people can also consider options such as Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Punch CNG has 26.99 km/kg mileage, whereas Exter CNG delivers 27.10 km/kg.

However, fuel efficiency can vary based on the driving conditions, driving skills, use of AC, etc. As power and torque output is usually less in case of CNG, people switching over from petrol/diesel for the first time will feel a tangible difference.

New 4th-gen Swift CNG price

In the case of the 3rd-gen model, CNG option was available with the VXI and ZXI variants. CNG variants were priced around Rs 90,000 more in comparison to the respective petrol variants. A similar pricing is expected with the 4th-gen Swift CNG. The petrol model is available at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh.

Maruti Swift – Continuous improvements in fuel efficiency

With every new engine design, the focus has been on improving fuel efficiency. Maruti Swift is a good example in that context. The 1st-gen Swift, available between 2005 and 2010, had fuel efficiency of 12.36 km/L. The second-gen model introduced in 2010 delivered fuel efficiency of 20.4 km/L.

Swift 3rd-gen was launched in 2018, with fuel efficiency of 22.56 km/L. The 4th-gen model launched in 2024 has its mileage improved by 3.19 km/L. As is evident, the 4th-gen Swift is twice as fuel efficient as the first-gen model. Over the years, Maruti has also focused on reducing the weight of Swift. The first-gen model was 1,010 kg, which was reduced to 965 kg with the second-gen model. The lightest was the third-gen model, at 905 kg. The new, 4th-gen Swift is heavier, with a kerb weight of 925 kg.