2024 Mercedes Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line: Style Meets Substance

From Grille to Apron: How AMG adds to GLE 300d’s Style

An advanced luxury SUV, 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line replaces GLE 300d 4MATIC, and is available in three variants: GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450. With a starting price of INR 97.85 Lacs (ex-showroom India), this model targets the upper echelon of the Indian luxury car market.

AMG body styling enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics, featuring a diamond grille with a chrome Mercedes-Benz pattern and an integrated Mercedes-Benz star. The single louvre is painted in dark grey matte with chrome inserts, complemented by a black frame around the grille. The AMG front apron includes a chrome trim strip, while the vehicle colour-painted wing flares and rear apron with diffuser-look inserts provide a cohesive, sporty appearance.

GLE 300d: Diesel with a Kick and a Touch of ISG

Equipped with 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, the GLE 300d sports a tremolite grey finish with a high-sheen look. Braking system is enhanced with larger perforated brake discs at the front axle, ensuring better stopping power. Performance is driven by a 1993 cc diesel engine with four cylinders. This produces a rated output of 198 kW (269 hp) and up to 15 kW from an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). It delivers torque of 550 Nm, with an additional 220 Nm from the ISG.

9G-TRONIC automatic transmission allows the GLE 300d to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 230 kmph. This combination of power and speed makes it a competitive option in the luxury SUV market. The modern diesel engine, featuring ISG technology, aligns with current trends in sustainable automotive design.

Sound and Screen: The GLE 300d’s Infotainment Duo

GLE 300d’s technology suite includes the latest generation MBUX (NTG7) infotainment system, providing a user-friendly interface and seamless connectivity. The Burmester® surround sound system, with 13 speakers and a total output of 590 watts, ensures a high-quality audio experience. Further enhancing the in-car environment.

Design and technology in the 2024 GLE 300d AMG Line reflect a balance between style and functionality. Aimed to meet the expectations of luxury car buyers in India. Inclusion of AMG styling elements and advanced infotainment features focus on providing a premium driving experience.

With over 22,000 GLE SUVs on Indian roads, GLE 300d contributes to Mercedes-Benz’s strong market presence in the country. The model’s advanced features and competitive pricing position it well within the luxury SUV segment. A vehicle that appeals to customers seeking both performance and comfort.

22,000 Strong: GLE’s Dominance in India Continues

GLE 300d’s place in the Indian luxury car market is solidified by its blend of modern engineering, cutting-edge technology, and distinctive design. As part of the broader GLE SUV lineup, it offers a compelling choice for discerning buyers who prioritise a high-performance, luxury vehicle with modern amenities.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India – “The GLE remains Mercedes-Benz’s most successful SUV in India with over 22000 units on Indian roads, firmly reiterating the overwhelming customer response since its debut. GLE’s high customer acceptance is now further bolstered with the introduction of a dynamic ‘AMG Line’ in the GLE 300d variant. The AMG Line in the GLE 300d enhances the SUV’s visual appeal, making it more dynamic with a striking exterior, underlining the growing customer demand for an ‘AMG Line’ in our vehicles. Mercedes-Benz continues to introduce new products and timely updates, listening to customer preferences and market requirements.”