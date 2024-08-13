2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB Convoy Spied Ahead Of Launch Near Ratnagiri

When launched, 6th Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will rival just-launched BMW 5 Series LWB and soon-to-launch new Audi A6

With the just launched BMW 5 Series LWB in its crosshair, Mercedes-Benz is prepping its new gen E-Class LWB for Indian market. Launch is likely to happen by the end of 2024. Soon after the spy shots from the company’s plant, new spy shots show a convoy of camouflaged Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Let’s take a look.

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

While some markets get the SWB (Standard Wheelbase) version of E-Class, Mercedes-Benz only offers the LWB version for markets like China and India. That is because of the vast chauffeur-driven audience here. This has worked in the company’s favour, establishing it as India’s best-selling luxury car, by a large margin.

Ahead of launch, Mercedes-Benz seems to be testing the upcoming E-Class. Automotive enthusiast Suprem Sanaye spotted a convoy of 6th Generation E-Class at Anuskura Ghat near Ratnagiri. He mentioned that these might have been headed towards Pune. We can see around 8 test mules in this convoy. But there could be more.

All of these test mules had camouflage on them, in an attempt to conceal its identity. All these test mules donned the same fascia. None of them had Merc’s classic grill with hood ornament. All units also seemed to have a throaty exhaust note as well. All units had 5-spoke design alloy wheels. There could be more than one variety.

Flush door handles, long wheelbase, large bonnet area (to accommodate larger engines), elegant and sophisticated silhouette, huge road presence and were some of the notable attributes spotted on these test mules.

What to expect?

This is the 6th Generation of E-Class and is set to launch in India soon, replacing the 5th Gen E-Class LWB currently on sale. The new model will build on the ethos of its predecessor, offering immense space and a curated luxury experience pampering both the front and rear customers with a lot of creature comforts.

It has to be noted that only Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB offers a comprehensive range of features to cater to rear seat passengers. Electrically operated sunblinds, powered rear seats, air suspension, dual sunroof with blinds, and comfortable leather seats are some of them.

Just like the global E-Class LWB, the Indian model will likely share a lot of components from EQE and EQS sedans. For India, the expansive Hyperscreen might be optional. Level-4 ADAS, latest MBUX system for the screens, exquisite materials, plush ride quality, comprehensive service and finance plans are expected with upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

Where powertrains are concerned, we can expect a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine, mated to a 9-speed gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid system. There might be a diesel 3.0L V6 in the mix along with an AMG version with a 3.0L V6 petrol. Because the competition has stiffened with BMW 5 Series LWB launched and the new Audi A6 incoming, pricing might be attractive with upcoming E-Class LWB.