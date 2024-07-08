2024 Mercedes EQA, EQB Electric SUVs Launch Price Rs 66 Lakh – Specs, Range Compared

Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV is positioned below the EQB in the company lineup – It is the most affordable Mercedes EV at launch price of Rs 66 lakh

Mercedes Benz has launched two new electric SUVs in India today. The EQA and EQB have been launched, thus taking the company’s BEV count to 4 after the EQE and EQS launched earlier. Bookings for the EQA have already commenced and deliveries are set to commence from later this year or early 2025.

Mercedes-Benz EQA Launched in India

Mercedes EQA is priced at Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the most affordable electric car in the Mercedes Portfolio. The Facelift EQB 7-seater SUV on the other hand is priced at Rs 70.90 lakh. The Mercedes EQA is positioned below the EQB in the company lineup, making it the most affordable EV.

Mercedes EQA is presented in a single 250+ trim with FWD. It boasts of crossover styling with a distinctive front grille with the Mercedes Star emblem, a full width light bar and silver roof rails. It also gets a panoramic sunroof and black body cladding.

Dimensions stand 4,463 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width, and 1,624 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. It is presented in a range of 7 colour options of Polar White, Cosmos Black, High-tech Silver, Mountain Grey, Spectral Blue, MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red and a new MANUFAKTUR Mountain Grey Magno. Each of these colour options come with a contrasting glossy black roof.

The interiors are finished with quality features among which are back lit star patterns on dashboard and door panels. Cupertino leatherette upholstery, three spoke steering wheel, dual zone climate controls and digital driver display. It also gets a 10.25 inch touchscreen with OS, a 710W 12 speaker Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and a range of safety equipment with 360 degree camera, 7 airbags and ADAS.

Mercedes EQA is powered by a 70.5 kWh battery pack offering 190 hp power and 385 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 8.6 seconds while top speed is at 160 km/h. The battery supports fast charging via a 100 kWh DC charger being achieved in 35 minutes upto 80% and via a standard charger in 7 hours 15 minutes to a 100% charge. Rivals of the new Mercedes EQA include the Volvo XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge and BMW iX1.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launched

Along with the Mercedes EQA, the company has also introduced the Mercedes EQB facelift. Mercedes EQB Facelift is presented in two variants. These include the 5-seater EQB 350 4Matic priced at Rs 77.5 lakh and a 7-seater EQB 250+ which is priced at Rs 70.9 lakh. This is a deviation from its earlier counterpart that was exclusively offered in a 7 seater configuration only.

Mercedes EQB facelift sees several feature updates. It gets a new front end with signature Star pattern, revised bumpers and new full width LED tail lamps towards the rear. The MQB SUV rides on 19 inch AMG alloy wheels. It also gets spruced up interiors with and MUBX infotainment system, 710W Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual zone automatic climate control while safety is via 7 airbags and Level 2 ADAS.

Powertrain specifications on the EQB 250+ includes a 70.5kWh battery with a single electric motor offering 190hp power and 385Nm torque. The EQB 350 4Matic on the other hand sports a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive, capable of 292hp power and 520Nm torque allowing for acceleration from 0-100kph in 6.2 seconds. Battery charging via the smaller unit allows for a 10-80% charge in 32-35 minutes while the 350 4Matic can be charged via an 11 kW AC charger in 6 hours 45 minutes.

The unique positioning of the new Mercedes MQB sees it facing no direct rivals in its segment in India. The five-seater and seven-seater come in with claimed ranges of 447 kms and 535 kms respectively. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2025. Mercedes also plans launch of EQS Maybach SUV and electrified G-Class models in India later this year.