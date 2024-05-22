2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 And AMG S63 E Performance Launched – Rs. 3.3 Cr Onwards

While Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance is the more desirable one, 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 makes more sense for Indian market

India’s best-selling luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, just elevated its TEV game in the Asian subcontinent. TEV means a Top End Vehicle and Mercedes just launched two of them in India. We’re talking about the 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 facelift and Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance.

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

GLS SUV is called the S-Class of SUVs. Starting from an already good base level, Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 takes the luxury quotient to a whole new level. 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 gets a slight facelift in India and it now packs more opulence than it did before. Exterior design changes include revised grill and bumpers with Maybach logo standing proudly.

LED tail light design is new and there are Maybach-specific tail pipes too. As standard, Mercedes is offering Polar White, Silver Metallic and Black shades along with optional dual-tone paint schemes for individual expression and making a statement. 22-inch wheels are standard, but many buyers are likely to opt the classic deep-dish 23-inch mono-block wheels.

The badge on the car reads Maybach. So, the primary highlight of this car caters to rear passengers. In that regard, rear seat occupants get seat ventilation, massage, a power extendable leg rest, 43.5-degree power reclining seats, a tablet on rear armrest with vehicular controls, dual 11.6-inch rear entertainment screens, 590W Burmester audio system, Maybach-specific ambient lighting and more.

Other notable attributes include GUARD 360° laminated burglary-resistant safety glass that also ensures thermal and noise insulation, an Acoustic Comfort package, upgraded Gen 5.0 parking system, new upgraded steering wheel design, latest MBUX UI, improved telematics, revised AC vents and others. 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs. 3.35 Crore (Ex-sh).

Powering the 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is a hand-built 4.0L twin-turbo V8 motor that is churning out 557 bhp of peak power and 770 Nm of peak torque. The 48V ISG adds 22 bhp and 250 Nm and the total system power is channelled through a 9-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. 0-100 km/h comes up in 4.9 seconds and can go 250 km/h when pushed. Adaptive dampers and active suspension are notable attributes.

Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance

The Three-Pointed Star just added a new blockbuster to its TEV lineup in the form of Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance. This high-performance version of the luxury sedan stands as a shiny example of fusing opulence with sporty performance. Launched at Rs. 3.3 Crore (Ex-sh), this plug-in hybrid saloon offers luxury performance at the highest level.

Shelling out an extra Rs. 50 lakh, buyers can get their hands on Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 offered in limited numbers. The Manufaktur Alpine Grey exterior paint, unique matte black 21-inch forged AMG wheels, red brake callipers, standard AMG Night package, standard AMG Exclusive package with nappa leather upholstery and red stitching, AMG crest embossing on headrests, carbon fibre trims and Edition 1 plaques are the highlights of Edition 1.

Rest of the car is a typical AMG S63 E Performance affair. New grill with vertical slats and centre logo, sportier bumper, AMG rear diffuser and quad tailpipes, standard 20-inch alloys, optional 21-inchers and multiple AMG-specific styling cues are notable exterior highlights. On the inside, new AMG steering and pedals, AMG graphics in MBUX software, quad-zone climate control, Burmester 3D sound, executive seats, rear seat entertainment package, removable tablet, folding tables, Nappa leather upholstery, multiple dashboard finishes, 12.8-inch OLED infotainment screen with waterfall effect are a few major highlights.

Most important aspect of an AMG S63 is its performance. It is powered by a hand-built twin-turbo 4.0L V8 motor coupled with a plug-in hybrid system containing a 13.1 kWh battery and an electric motor powering rear wheels. Total system output is 802 bhp peak power and 1,430 Nm peak torque. Of which, 190 bhp and 320 Nm are from the electric motor alone. Regulating the power down to all four wheels is a 9-speed auto gearbox.

There are 7 AMG driving modes, adaptive air suspension, active roll bars, rear wheel steering and optional ceramic brakes. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in a mere 3.3 seconds and pure electric range is 33 km on a single charge.