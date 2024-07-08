2024 MG Experience Drive With Hector SUV – Jibhi and Narkanda

MG Motor India invited us to take part in the 2024 MG Experience Drive – Over a period of 3 days, we drove the Hector SUV in some of the most scenic and challenging terrains in this country

Pigeons cooed, people walked, workers gathered, and street vendors opened their stalls along the empty roads. In the misty mornings of New Delhi, we started our drive with new MG Hector SUV from MG Moti Nagar dealership. With chai, biscuits, and sandwiches at the micro-Cafe in the showroom, we planned our route to Narkanda, dubbed Heaven on Earth.

Journey Highlights: From Murthal to Rupnagar

Before the traffic picked up, the MG team flagged us off, heading towards the famous and crowded Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Haryana. It was a relaxed 90-minute journey, during which we explored the new MG Hector, similar to the first model but with some differences.

Comfort and Convenience: Exploring the MG Hector

Right from the start, the Hector felt comfortable and safe. We loaded our luggage and arranged our snacks and water in the storage compartments, ready for our journey. The car’s ample space was perfect for all our gear, including mounts and accessories for our phones and cameras.

After a delicious breakfast at the dhaba, we continued on the highway towards Chandigarh, heading for the foothills of Himachal. The Hector handled the smooth NH-1 tarmac effortlessly, which was great for our post-breakfast lethargy. We used the automatic indicators and cruise control, letting the MG show its convenience and sophistication.

Exploring Himachal: From Rupnagar to Jibhi

After about five hours, we stopped for lunch at the Heritage Haveli near Rupnagar, enjoying more food with fellow journalists. Then, we departed for Jibhi via Mandi, a five-hour journey through twisting roads and exciting tunnels. By 10:30 PM, our convoy reached Bradhi Resorts in Jibhi.

Parking the Hector in the narrow basement was easy thanks to the 360-degree cameras, even in the dark. We had a late dinner and went straight to bed.

After a restful sleep in the cool Himachal air, we woke up to a breathtaking view. We quickly got ready, had breakfast, and drove out of the basement, testing the hill hold assist feature.

Enjoying the Journey: Stops and Sightseeing

Soon, we encountered a stream-crossing on the Ghiaghi Sajwar Road between Kullu and Banjar. We stopped to admire the Hector and took some photos. We even drank the fresh stream water, which was an amazing experience.

Exploring Local Culture: Jalori Pass Banjar Aut Road

The second day was filled with stops along stream and river crossings, including a significant one on the Jalori Pass Banjar Aut Road. We spent over two hours here, enjoying the scenery and eating local fruits like cherries, peaches, and apricots.

Final Destinations: Narkanda and Hatu Peak

Our journey was smooth and enjoyable, with the Hector proving to be a reliable and comfortable travel companion. Before sunset, we reached Narkanda and checked in at the Piyush Residency, which offered stunning views of the Himalayan valleys.

Farewell to Himachal: Return Journey via Hatu Peak

The next morning, we headed to Hatu Peak, taking in more breathtaking views and visiting the Hatu Mata Temple. We took numerous photos before heading to Chandigarh for our return flights, avoiding the chaotic situation in Delhi.

Conclusion: Hector, the Ideal Travel Companion

On the way back, we navigated tight winding roads with numerous bottlenecks, but the Hector’s 360 cameras made it manageable. Overall, the 3-day journey with four adults, 6-8 luggage cases, and various travel essentials proved the MG Hector to be an excellent holiday car. It handled different terrains and climates effortlessly, making it a trustworthy travel partner.