2024 MG Gloster Desert Storm, Snow Storm – Launch Price Rs 41.04 Lakh

New MG Gloster Storm Edition will take on rivals such as Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian

To increase options for potential buyers, MG Motor has introduced a new Storm Edition of Gloster SUV. Primary focus is on achieving a fresh new look and enhancing the SUV’s sporty profile. Core hardware specs remain the same as earlier.

MG Gloster Storm Edition – Key features

Two options are on offer, one is called Desert Storm the other is called Snow Storm. Both are priced from Rs 41.04 lakh, ex-sh. 2024 MG Gloster Storm edition has blacked-out elements, as evident with the alloy wheels, window surrounds and B and C pillars. ORVMs have a black and red combo, something that instantly gets one’s attention.

As compared to the standard variants that utilize chrome highlights, this new theme presents the SUV in a more dynamic format. Road presence is significantly enhanced and red-black elements add more appeal and a sense of boldness. A striking and aggressive profile helps create a sense of power and dominance that commands attention.

A similar dual-tone theme has been used on the inside. MG Gloster Storm edition has leather upholstery and premium leather layering and soft touch material across the dashboard and door panels. There’s ambient lighting, illuminated front and rear metallic scuff plates, honeycomb pattern garnishes and knitted fabric roof trim. The new dual-tone interiors set the perfect mood for some exciting urban adventures.

MG Gloster Storm Edition – Equipment list

Based on the top spec-variant, MG Gloster Storm edition has access to a multitude of hi-tech features. It includes best-in-class and first-in-segment features. Some of the key highlights include a 12.30-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and an 8-inch MID instrument cluster. There’s a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assist, automatic gear shift with auto park and 12-way power adjustable driver seat with heating, ventilation and massage function.

MG Gloster Storm edition has fully automatic powered tailgate, PM 2.5 filter, rear AC vents, intelligent start / stop, leather wrapped steering wheel, USB charging ports and auto dimming IRVM. Safety is optimized with ESP, traction control system, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, rear disc brakes and electro-mechanical differential lock. There’s reverse parking sensors and camera, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs. A comprehensive range of first-in-segment ADAS and connectivity features are also available.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Gloster has enjoyed popularity among Indian SUV enthusiasts for its design, space, premium features with unmatched comfort and convenience. We received positive response from premium SUV buyers for Gloster BLACKSTORM launched last year. And, today, we’re delighted to announce another milestone with the launch of the new Gloster DESERTSTORM and SNOWSTORM, both of which underscore our pursuit of modernity and sophistication. The new Gloster STORM SERIES exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional and distinctive experiences and offering high-tech features that maintain MG’s legacy of being premium and bold.”

MG Gloster Storm Edition – Performance

Powertrain options include the 2.0-litre turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel. The former generates 161 PS and 373.5 Nm, whereas the twin turbo makes 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. 4WD option is available with only the twin turbo engine. MG Gloster Storm edition has adaptive cruise control and paddle shifters. A best-in-segment feature is Intelligent 4WD with All Terrain System. A total of 7 terrain modes are available – Snow, Sand, Eco, Mud, Auto, Rock and Sport. Drive modes include Sport, Normal and Eco.