2024 MG Hector Snowstorm, Astor Blackstorm: Two Editions, One Bold Statement

5, 6, or 7 Seats: Pick Your 2024 Hector Snowstorm

MG Hector Snowstorm edition offers three seating configurations: 5-seater, 6-seater, and 7-seater. Available powertrains include the 1.5L petrol with CVT and a 2.0L diesel with manual transmission. Its prominent feature, a 35.56 cm HD portrait infotainment system, supports a wide range of connected car technologies. The exterior boasts a pristine white body with dark chrome accents and a contrasting black roof. Combining elegance with a bold aesthetic.

Hector Snowstorm’s design incorporates a dark chrome mesh grille, tailgate garnish, and bumper highlights. These elements contribute to the SUV’s premium look. R18 all-black alloys with red brake callipers further enhance the vehicle’s aggressive stance. Inside, the SUV features all-black interiors with gunmetal accents on key touchpoints like the console, steering wheel, and AC vents. These details are complemented by leather-wrapped surfaces, offering a tactile sense of luxury.

2024 Hector Snowstorm Price Tag: Petrol vs Diesel Breakdown

On the technology front, Snowstorm includes more than 70 connected features, ranging from remote vehicle management to real-time navigation updates. The panoramic dual-pane sunroof enhances the open-space feel, allowing natural light to flood the cabin. Additionally, an accessory package is available, featuring red inserts on the fog lamp shadow, ORVM protectors, and a tailgate garnish to match the vehicle’s black-and-red theme.

Pricing for Hector Snowstorm edition begins at Rs 21,52,800 for the 5-seater petrol CVT variant. The 5-seater diesel version is priced at Rs 22,23,800, while the 7-seater diesel manual and CVT variants cost I Rs 22,81,800 and Rs 22,28,800, respectively. The 6-seater diesel option, at Rs 22,99,800, sits at the top of the lineup.

Inside Astor Blackstorm: Tuxedo Black Meets Sangria Red

MG Astor Blackstorm edition adopts an all-black theme, highlighted by a honeycomb grille and gloss-black bumper finish. Red brake callipers and black alloy wheels provide striking contrasts. The interior features tuxedo black upholstery with red stitching, maintaining a consistent theme. The ‘Black Storm’ embroidery on the front seat headrests and the Sangria Red-themed AC vents offer subtle yet effective visual highlights. Digital Bluetooth key access and JBL speakers with high-quality audio output further underscore the SUV’s tech-oriented appeal.

Equipped with Level 2 autonomous features, the Astor Blackstorm enhances safety and driving ease. A total of 49 safety systems and over 80 i-SMART functions ensure that drivers have access to modern conveniences like emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic vehicle control under certain conditions. The manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 13,44,800, while the CVT model starts at Rs 14,45,800.

2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Price Starts at Rs 13,44,800

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are excited to introduce Hector SNOWSTORM and Astor BLACKSTORM edition today. While Astor BLACKSTORM reflect our commitment to deliver on market insights and customers’ preferences by offering them exciting and innovative products with multiple choices. The SNOWSTORM edition signifies Hector’s five years of successful journey in India. While Astor BLACKSTORM showcases our dedication to crafting distinctive and refined driving experiences and choose from the range of India’s most advanced SUV in its class.”