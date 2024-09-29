2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open – Deliveries From 5th Oct

Updates introduced with Nissan Magnite facelift will eventually make their way to the Renault Kiger facelift as well

Launched in 2020, Nissan Magnite is liked for its affordable pricing and a comprehensive range of features. The sub-4-meter SUV has delivered consistent sales since its launch. Nissan is now getting ready to launch the facelifted Magnite, ahead of which they have opened bookings from today.

2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open

2024 Magnite facelift will get a fresh new look. Much of the body panels will be the same as earlier. But updates are expected across front and rear lighting elements, as seen in the latest teaser below. The teaser also reveals that deliveries will start from 5th October, which is a day after the launch on 4th October.

2024 Nissan Magnite Bookings Open New Teaser Out pic.twitter.com/D0WRcG5t7j — RushLane (@rushlane) September 29, 2024

A new grille and updated front and rear bumpers are likely. Side profile will remain largely identical, although the SUV will get a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, Magnite facelift is expected to get refreshed tail lamps, tailgate and bumper. Some new colour options could also be part of the package.

Inside, Magnite facelift could get a new colour theme for the dashboard. Functional improvements could see the addition of a single-pane electric sunroof. This is likely to be offered with the top-spec variants. A larger touchscreen infotainment system with updated UI and refreshed digital cluster could be possible. Ventilated front seats could be offered with top-spec variants.

Features to be carried forward

It is to note that despite being affordably priced, Magnite offers a comprehensive range of features. Many of these will be carried forward from the current model. Key highlights include an advanced PM 2.5 filter, integrated steering mounted audio and meter controls, rear AC vents and height adjustable seats.

Magnite has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, premium JBL speakers, ambient lighting and puddle lamp. There’s an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch TFT instrument display. With the NissanConnect app, users can access more than fifty connected car features.

Safety is another reason why many people prefer the Magnite. It received a 4-star Adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests conducted in 2022. Safety kit onboard Magnite is quite comprehensive. Key features include vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist (HSA), traction control system, hydraulic brake assist, rear parking sensors, rear camera with projection guide, around view monitor and tyre pressure monitoring system. It is possible that the facelift could get some new safety features.

Magnite powertrain options

In terms of performance, the Magnite facelift will be using the same engine options as earlier. There’s a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that churns out 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. The other option is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, generating 100 PS. Torque output is 160 Nm with the 5MT and 152 Nm with the CVT gearbox. Nissan Magnite facelift could debut around the festive season. In its facelift avatar, Nissan Magnite will continue to rival the likes of Renault Kiger, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, etc.