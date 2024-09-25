2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Teaser Out – New Features Detailed

Nissan Magnite is set to receive its first major update, this time round with new alloy wheels, updated LED DRLs and revised interiors

Four years since its initial launch in 2020, the Nissan Magnite is set to receive its first major upgrade. Nissan will launch facelifted Magnite on October 4, 2024. Ahead of the official reveal, the company has released a teaser of this upcoming sub 4 meter SUV, drawing our attention to both its exterior and interior updates.

2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Teaser

Currently, the Nissan Magnite is a popular model in the sub 4 meter segment, averaging at around 2,500 units each month in terms of sales. It was also the only model in the company portfolio till the X-Trail arrived in India recently. Set to boost its demand quotient even further, Nissan India is actively testing the 2024 Magnite with several feature updates even as it will continue to draw its power via the same engine lineup.

Spotted on test, the 2024 Nissan Magnite in its new avatar, gets several exterior updates. It was seen with a revised front fascia with a new grille design, revised bumpers at the front and rear, L shaped LED DRLs and updated tail lights. It also gets new alloy wheels in a 7 spoke design while it could also come in with new exterior paint schemes.

The interiors could also be spruced up with added driver and passenger comforts. These may include new colors and seat material. It could also receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system as compared to the 8 inch screen seen on its current counterpart, along with a digital driver display unit, wireless phone charging, and a single-pane sunroof. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car tech and OTA could also be among its interior updates. Features could also be extended to rain sensing wipers, ventilated seats for driver and co-passenger and a premium sound system.

New Nissan Magnite Launch On 4th October Latest Teaser Out pic.twitter.com/f5SantcODU — RushLane (@rushlane) September 25, 2024

Safety And Engine Specs

Safety features could also be further augmented with a total of 6 airbags. It will continue to sport safety equipment as seen on its current counterpart. These include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The Nissan Magnite also sports safety features such as rear parking sensors with camera, around view monitor, hill start assist and traction control along with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) each of which could be carried over to the facelift as well.

The Nissan Magnite Facelift is not set to receive any updates where its powertrain options are concerned. It could continue to draw its power via the same 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine which currently makes 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission or CVT. The 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque and gets mated to either a 5 speed MT or AMT. Exact engine specifications will be revealed at the time of launch.

Where competition is concerned, the 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift will continue to take on the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch in the sub 4 meter SUV segment. Considering its feature updates, it will surely see a revision in pricing. The current Magnite is priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-sh.

Nissan Magnite will be made in India at the company’s plant near Chennai. It is from here that it will also be exported around the globe to as many as 40 countries. Magnite will be exported in the Left-Hand Drive version as well.