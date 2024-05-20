2024 Pulsar F250 Launch Price Rs 1.51 L – Does Not Get USD Like New N250

While both motorcycles cost the same, 2024 Pulsar F250 misses out on USD front forks and offers a semi-fairing and clip-on handlebars

In a rather quiet manner, Bajaj Auto has launched the new 2024 Pulsar F250. Before a proper announcement, units have reached dealerships and pricing has been divulged to showrooms too. But what are the changes? Let’s take a look.

2024 Pulsar F250 Launched

Ever since the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 was launched, there was one question on every Indian motorcycle enthusiast’s mind. No, it isn’t ‘Melody itni chocolaty kyu Hai?’ Where is the update to Pulsar F250? The update is here and it brings more features and functionalities to Pulsar F250.

However, it is slightly more interesting than being a 2024 Pulsar N250 with a fairing. Even more interesting is its pricing as it costs exactly the same amount as the new 2024 Pulsar N250. Which is Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-sh).

In many ways, 2024 Pulsar F250 gets almost all the new updates that 2024 Pulsar N250 got. Except for USD front forks, though. These gold-finished USD telescopic front forks are kept exclusive to street-style Pulsar N250.

What it does get are improved electronics in the form of Traction Control (switchable for some fun) and three ABS modes – Rain, Road and Off-Road. Cycle parts have been upgraded too. We now get larger petal discs and fatter 110-section front and 140-section rear tyres.

Among other major additions to 2024 model is the new fully digital instrument cluster that we saw with 2024 Pulsar N250 along with a bunch of newer Pulsars. It gets Bluetooth connectivity with alerts, notifications, dedicated app support, turn-by-turn navigation and more.

Walkaround comparison with Pulsar N250

Units of 2024 Pulsar F250 have reached dealerships and K2K MotoVlogs have uploaded a detailed walkaround comparison between both 250 twins. On the surface, missing USD telescopic front forks are the main distinction over the updated Pulsar N250.

Other than that, Pulsar F250 boasts many attributes of its own that Pulsar N250 misses out on. Main difference is the semi-faired design of Pulsar F250 and the added aerodynamic benefits it brings. Fixed windscreen and fairing add to the effect of Pulsar F250 being a much bigger vehicle than it is.

Front fascia is unique to Pulsar F250. Bajaj hasn’t crammed the same headlights as N250 into a fairing like Yamaha India did with Fazer 25. Other notable distinction in favour of Pulsar F250 is that it gets sportier clip-on handlebars. Features of Pulsar F250 include a USB port, all LED lighting, improved switchgear over its predecessor, and the new instrument screen.

Both motorcycles weigh almost the same and get the same 249.07cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 24.5 PS of max power at 8,750 RPM and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch.

