2024 Renault Duster Imagined In New Colours – To Get ADAS, Hybrid Engine

Third-gen Duster will be getting a comprehensive range of updates such as new platform, improved aesthetics and new powertrain options

Spotted on road tests, 2024 Renault Duster will debut in Europe later this year. Launch is expected in the spring of 2024. In case of Indian market, Renault is likely to introduce 3rd-gen Duster by Diwali 2025. Based on new spy shots, here are the latest design renders of the 2024 Renault Duster SUV.

Renault Duster was once quite popular in India. It was launched in 2012 and is credited with popularizing monocoque compact SUVs in the country. However, things changed with arrival of new SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. 2nd-gen Duster was never launched in India. As 3rd-gen model has a fresh new look and updated equipment list, it has potential to emerge a bestseller.

2024 Renault Duster – new details

Ahead of its debut, new details about 2024 Renault Duster have been revealed. Compared to the current model on sale in European markets, which is 4.34 meter long, 3rd-gen Duster will be 4.44 meters long. The SUV is also expected to be wider and have a longer wheelbase. It could mean spacious interiors and more room for luggage. These changes come from the new CMF-B platform that will be replacing the existing B0+ platform in use with 2nd-gen Duster.

Powertrain options will be updated for 2024 Renault Duster. On offer will be a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain that currently does duty on Dacia Jogger. 3rd-gen Duster could also get a 1.0-litre LPG unit. This will be in addition to a conventional 1.2-litre petrol motor. There are also possibilities of a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid as well as a new 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain.

In terms of transmission choices, 2024 Renault Duster is expected to get manual and dual-clutch automatic. The 4×4 version will be getting a mechanical rear differential. However, based on Euro 7 regulations, Renault may have to shift to an e-AWD system. In this case, the SUV will be getting an electric rear differential. Another key highlight of 3rd-gen Duster will be multi-link rear suspension.

2024 Renault Duster – Improved looks, new features

3rd-gen Duster is based on the Dacia Bigster concept that was unveiled in 2021. The SUV has a truly distinctive profile in comparison to rivals such as Creta, Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Some of the key highlights include Y-shaped headlamps and tail lamps, sleek grille with LED strip and prominent front bumper. Side profile has thick body cladding, hexagonal-styled wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes, blacked-out B and C pillars and roof rails. Rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar. Muscular body panelling gives the sense of an all-terrain vehicle.

Inside, 2024 Renualt Duster will be getting a digital instrument console and large touchscreen infotainment system. A panoramic sunroof will also be available. Other expected features include premium sound system, automatic climate control and dedicated connectivity suite. ADAS could also be offered with top-spec variants of 3rd-gen Duster.

Launch of the 2024 Renault Duster New gen is expected to take place some time next year. It will be offered in 5 seater as well as 7 seater option. The 5 seater variant will rival the likes of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, etc. While the 7 seater Duster will take on the likes of Safari, Alcazar, XUV700, etc.

1 of 3

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.