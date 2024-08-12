2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Debuts – Gains Features, Launch September 1st

Just-unveiled 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets LED headlights for the first time along with other first-ever features

Royal Enfield, the leading retro-style motorcycle manufacturer in India with a lineup that ranges from 350cc, 450cc, and 650cc models, has just introduced the updated 2024 Classic 350, today in Mumbai. There are many new features that Royal Enfield is gracing Classic 350 with, for the first time.

Thus positioning Classic 350 as a technologically advanced offering, something that couldn’t be said about pre-facelift model. The Classic 350 is currently the automakers top selling model, scaling sales charts each month by significant margins not only over its other 350cc counterparts but even when compared to higher capacity motorcycles in the company portfolio.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 – New Variants

The new 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks a lot more promising and enhance the overall aesthetics. Pricing will be announced on 1st of September, 2024. Royal Enfield is offering 11 colours, across 5 trim levels. These are Emerald with contrast Chrome, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown Dual Tone, Commandos Sand and Stealth.

Where feature updates are concerned, 2024 Classic 350 now gets LED headlights along with LED tail lamps and pilot lamps. Turn indicators are now LEDs too. Thus fusing modernity and retro vibes in a unison. This LED headlamp was initially offered on the Super Meteor 650 while other 450cc and 650cc models. Meteor 350 was the first to get it within 350cc models.

Only two top spec variants receive LED turn indicators. Although, this feature will be offered as an option on the three lower trims. Features such as adjustable brake and clutch levers have been made standard to the top 2 variants. Optional to other lower variants. Royal Enfield is also offering turn-by-turn navigation feature only with top-spec variants too.

Features like gear position indicator and Type C USB charger are offered as standard fitment across all variants. Only one variant gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres which will be offered as options on the other trims.

Engine Specs, Expected Pricing

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will see no change in its engine specifications. Like its earlier counterpart, it will ride on the same J-Platform and draw its power via a J-Series 349cc, single cylinder, air cooled, SOHC 2V engine that offers 20.2 bhp of peak power at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM, mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Componentry includes 41mm telescopic forks in the front and pre load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking equipment is handled via disc brakes at the front and rear with dual channel ABS as an option. It will also continue to ride on 19 inch front and 18 inch rear wheels.

For context, pre-update Classic 350 was priced from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are still under wraps and tonight’s event in Mumbai was only to unveil the 2024 Classic 350 in all its glory.