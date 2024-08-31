2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Price Rs 1.99 Lakh To Rs 2.30 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the new Classic 350 in 5 variants with prices from Rs 1.99 lakh ex-sh for base variant and Rs 2.3 lakh for top variant

Royal Enfield has introduced the 2024 Classic 350, an updated version of its popular motorcycle, staying true to its classic design while adding new features. The new model is available in seven colors across five variants, with prices starting at Rs 1,99,500 (ex-showroom, Chennai). Bookings and test rides will be available from September 1, 2024. Older Classic 350 was priced from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-sh.

2024 Classic 350 Prices:

Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue): Rs 1,99,500

Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze): Rs 2,04,000

Signals (Commando Sand): Rs 2,16,000

Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black): Rs 2,25,000

Chrome (Emerald): Rs 2,30,000

The 2024 Classic 350 includes upgrades such as LED headlamps, a gear position indicator, a USB Type-C charging port, and adjustable levers. The top variants, Emerald and Dark series, also come with a Tripper navigation pod and LED trafficators as standard.

Additionally, Royal Enfield has launched the Royal Enfield Factory Custom Programme, allowing early customers to personalize their motorcycles with various design options. The program will offer a unique customization experience, allowing customers to collaborate with Royal Enfield’s design team. Customers who book the new Classic 350 between September 1 and 4 will also have a chance to win a trip to Chennai to visit Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facilities and work on their custom designs.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship and ever-lasting style and beauty. Needless to say, that it has remained true to character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained accessible and approachable, and a canvas for customisation. We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility. We are also super excited to offer our first few customers the opportunity to customise and personalise their own expression of motorcycling with the Royal Enfield Factory Custom Programme. Our Thiruvottiyur facility has a very special place in our hearts, and we are delighted that it will now be home to this special custom project as well.”

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Feature Updates

The new RE Classic 350 comes in with several feature updates even as it retains its distinctive overall design and character. The most striking updates include LED headlamps and LED pilot lamp to replace the existing halogen lights, along with new gear position indicator on cluster. It also receives a Type C USB charging port, adjustable brake and clutch levers while it shows off an analogue based instrument cluster with small MID screen which now includes a gear position indictor. Range topping variant Stealth and Emerald receive Tripper navigation pod. This feature is offered as an option on lower trims.

2024 RE Classic 350 is being offered in 5 variants of Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald and in 7 colour options distinct to each variant. The Heritage is seen in two colours of Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue detailed with metallic flakes and gold pinstripes. Heritage Premium is offered in Medallion Bronze while the Signals range comes in Commando Sand. RE Classic 350 Dark Series gets Gun Grey dual colours of grey and black and Stealth Black in a black on black combination. The Emerald trim sports a striking colour combination Regal Green with Chrome and Copper accents.

Royal Enfield, in collaboration with Nappa Dori, has introduced a unique collection of accessories for the RE Classic 350. This collection includes specially crafted products such as helmet, duffle bags and backpacks, wallets, laptop sleeves, etc. This collection is exclusively on offer via Royal Enfield online apparel store.

Royal Enfield Factory Custom program is in celebration of ‘Year of the Classic’ which offers buyers a special personalized approach. The design studio service will offer customers a chance to collaborate and create their own unique design with a range of colour, trim and graphic options along with the benefit of full manufacturer’s warranty and choice of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Engine Specs

Where powertrain options are concerned, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 sees no change. It continues to draw power via the same 349cc, single cylinder J-Series engine which was introduced on this bike in 2021. This engine offers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Braking and suspension too is carried over from its current model. These include a dual cradle frame with 41mm telescopic fork in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shock at the rear. Braking is via 300 mm disc in the front and 270 mm at the rear. It will also continue to be available with both single channel and dual channel ABS options. It will also continue to ride on 19 inch front and 18 inch rear wheels though alloy wheels and tubeless tyres will be restricted to the top spec variant and offered as options on lower trims.