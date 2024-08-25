2024 Skoda Kodiaq Petrol TSI 2.0 L Spied During Homologation Test – No Diesel

New Skoda Kodiaq Set to Challenge Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Toyota Fortuner

The new Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted in India once again. Initially unveiled globally in October 2023, this SUV is anticipated to hit the Indian market ahead of the festive season. Skoda India currently offers the Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq and Superb. They have also announced the name of their smallest SUV, Kylaq – which will launch in early 2025.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq New Spy Shots

Automotive enthusiast Chaitanya Pise has just spotted the new Skoda Kodiaq NF 2.0 TSI AT undergoing homologation testing by ARAI near Pune. This sighting confirms that Skoda is pushing forward with preparations to launch the next-generation Kodiaq in India, with the 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine variant currently in focus.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq will be larger than its predecessor. Despite being 18mm narrower and 17mm shorter, the new Kodiaq will measure 4,858mm in length, an increase of 61mm, while retaining the 2,971mm wheelbase. Boot space for the SUV will be a generous 940 liters when 3rd row seats are folded, reducing to 340 liters when 3rd row is up. With the 2nd and 3rd row seats folded flat, the cargo space expands to about 2,100 liters.

Spy shots reveal several feature updates for the new Kodiaq, including a front radar, indicating the inclusion of ADAS in the India-spec model. The SUV will sport squared-off wheel arches, a hexagonal front grille, a redesigned Skoda logo, a sculpted bonnet, LED Matrix headlights, and LED DRLs at the front. The rear will feature new LED tail lights, an updated tailgate, and a revised bumper.

Luxurious and Updated Interiors

Inside, the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will feature a host of upgrades, closely aligning with its European counterpart. Key interior features will include leather upholstery, ventilated seats with a massaging function, a large central console, a 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a Canton audio system with 14 speakers.

Safety will be a priority with 9 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, ABS, and EBD. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will include automated emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the new Kodiaq is likely to continue Skoda’s tradition of strong safety ratings.

The homologation label visible in the images confirms that this is the 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol variant, which is expected to deliver around 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup is anticipated to continue offering a balanced mix of power and efficiency, making the Kodiaq a strong contender in its segment. Diesel Kodiaq will not be on offer.

Once launched, the new Skoda Kodiaq will rival the likes of the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market. With its updated dimensions, luxurious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Kodiaq is poised to strengthen Skoda’s foothold in the premium SUV segment.