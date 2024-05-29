2024 Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied For First Time – New Features, ADAS

All the new features and equipment from 2024 Skoda Slavia facelift spied, will make their way to Kushaq and VW’s Taigun and Virtus

MQB A0 IN-based vehicles have been doing quite well for Skoda and Volkswagen. Both companies are about to update their respective portfolios. Facelift models are likely to arrive before any new models. In that regard, 2024 Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted for the first time in India. Let’s take a look.

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing For The First Time

Slavia was among the first vehicles in India to blur the lines between compact and mid-size sedan segments. With a rather high ground clearance (for a sedan), it also aimed to blur the line between a sedan and a high-riding crossover too. Slavia is a choice of many sedan aspirers along with enthusiasts and thrill seekers.

2024 Skoda Slavia facelift will build on the ethos of its predecessor with a lot more features and equipment. Said Slavia facelift test mule was spotted by automotive enthusiast Akshay Ballal in Pune. This engineering sample was completely clad in camouflage, but shape and design is unmistakably a Skoda.

These spy shots show limited angles of Skoda Slavia facelift. Particularly of its rear. Those sleek C-shaped tail lights look very similar to the ones on current model. A section of tail light extending into Slavia’s tailgate is likely to be masked with an opaque camouflage. We expect a slightly redesigned rear bumper with Slavia facelift.

Side profile is almost identical to current Slavia. Wheels are the same, only finished in a matt black shade to conceal its identity. Body creases along the sides look identical too. So, in typical Skoda style, majority of design updates are at the car’s front. We expect slightly redesigned headlights, grill and a revised front bumper.

New Features, ADAS?

Currently, Skoda and Volkswagen cars need a features overhaul and stay price-wise competitive at the same time. Rivals have been offering panoramic sunroof, rear disc brakes, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS and many more gizmos and fancy features. Some rivals quote reasonable prices despite having 5 Star crash safety as well.

Powertrains-wise, Slavia will continue to get the same 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI Turbo Petrol engine (114 bhp, 178 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI EVO Turbo Petrol engine (148 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 7DCT). Skoda is also developing a new sub 4m SUV that will get a sole 1.0L TSI engine across the range.

Recently, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India celebrated multiple milestones at once. The company recorded 15 lakh units milestone recently ever since first Skoda Fabia rolled out of the production line in 2009. MQB A0 IN based vehicles registered 3 lakh units milestone. The company is pushing the envelope and aims to gain more volume than before.