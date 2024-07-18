2024 Suzuki Access And Burgman Updated With New Colours

Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street introduced with new colour schemes ahead of the festive season are priced at Rs. 90,500 and Rs. 98,299 respectively

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street, two scooters that not only command company sales each month but also find special mention rather high up on top 10 scooter sales each month, have recently been updated with new colour options. This fresh update comes just ahead of the festive season in India, a time when buyers throng showrooms to make new purchases be it in the two or four-wheeler segments.

Also in preparation for the festivities in the country, the company has introduced the 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125, which is also being presented in a host of new and exciting colour options. Alongside the new colour options for the Access and Burgman, the Suzuki Access 125, is also set to receive a facelift sometime shortly while it is currently being tested. Both Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street in their new colour options are currently on offer to buyers across all Suzuki dealerships in India.

Suzuki Access 125 Special Festive Colours

Suzuki Access 125 scooter, the company’s best-selling model is being presented in a dual-tone colour scheme of Metallic Sonoma Red / Pearl Mirage White. On the other hand, Burgman Street gets a single colour scheme of Metallic Matte Black No. 2. These new colours are being added to the existing colour choices presented with these two scooters so as to add something novel to the upcoming festive season in India. With this dramatic visual makeover, Suzuki expects to attract new-generation riders into showrooms and boost sales of their two highly acclaimed scooters.

Suzuki Access 125 sees no change except for the new colour palate and continues to sport a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital console which along with Suzuki Ride Connect offers both iOS and Android information in terms of turn-by-turn navigation, calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts. It gets ample underseat storage of 21.8L, a large front storage space and a USB socket. It also shows off a high level of safety with Suzuki Easy Start System with an integrated engine start/stop feature along with anti-theft locking on its fuel lid and side stand interlocking switch.

Suzuki Access 125 draws its power via a 124cc, 4 stroke, single cylinder OBD2 compliant engine that offers 8.7 hp power at 6,750 rpm and 10Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine also sports Suzuki Eco Performance for better fuel efficiency reduced emissions and added power. CBS and front disc brake along with telescopic suspension offer the rider better control. Suzuki Access 125 is priced at Rs. 90,500 (ex-showroom) which is the same price for other colour options as well. Suzuki Access 125 competes in its segment with the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125.

Burgman Street – Metallic Matte Black No.2

In a striking colour scheme of Metallic Matte Black No.2, the Suzuki Burgman Street sports a more sinister stance especially in contrast with its maroon panels that sport its central portion on the front apron and under the side panels. This new colour is also being offered along with the earlier colour options on the Burgman Street scooter.

A larger scooter as compared to Access 125, Burgman Street shows off a longer seat and expansive floorboard. It also gets a 21.5 liter boot, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Suzuki Ride Connect and USB socket for mobile charging. It also sports a body-mounted windscreen, LED head and tail lamps along with LED position lights.

The Burgman Street, priced at Rs 98,299, is powered by a 124cc, all-aluminium, 4 stroke, single cylinder OBD2 compliant engine offering 8.7 hp power at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated with a CVT. The scooter excels in terms of onboard technology, advanced fuel injection and a higher level of power and performance.