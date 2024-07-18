2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched – Ntorq, Dio Rival Gets New Colours

2024 Suzuki Avenis is tasked to rival sporty 125cc scooters like TVS Ntorq, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha RayZR, Aprilia Storm

Ever since its launch in January 2022, Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter has got off to a great start. It is one of Suzuki’s best-selling scooters after Access and Burgaman Street. For 2024 Suzuki Avenis, the company is offering a host of new exciting colours for buyers to choose from.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition

The new 2024 Suzuki Avenis is offered in Standard and Race Edition variants. Price start from Rs 92,000 for Standard and Rs 92,800 for Race Edition. The new colours for MY24 Avenis 125 are Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black & Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White.

The new colourways with 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 show are vibrant and pack edgy decals that will appeal to Gen Z and young riders. When compared to its predecessor, MY24 Avenis gets sportier design for its colourways that sets it apart from its rivals.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition comes in with an external fuel filler making it more convenient for fuelling. It also receives a 21.8L under-seat storage space, now sporty decals and motorcycle-inspired rear indicators. LED head and tail lamps are also a part of its features that add to its sporty styling. The floorboard is spacious while handlebars are tall and the stepped seat adds to comfort and ergonomics.

Other features also include a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, a front box with a USB socket, a side stand engine cut-off, an engine kill switch, and 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. Most of Avenis’ cycle parts are shared with Access 125 including suspension, frame, wheels and brakes.

Specs and Features

Along with these features, the rider can sync their mobile phones using Suzuki Ride Connect application for access to more features among which are turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, WhatsApp message alerts, missed call and unread SMS alerts, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

2024 Suzuki Avenis scooter continues to be powered by the same 124 cc, single cylinder engine that offers 8.5 hp power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm with power sent via Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The Avenis is positioned below Burgman Street in the company lineup and competes with the likes of Aprilia Storm 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and upcoming Hero Xoom 125R.

Statement from Suzuki Motorcycle India

Talking about the refreshed look of 2024 Suzuki Avenis, Mr. Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Suzuki Avenis has been well received by young Indian riders for its stylish mobility solutions. With its fresh and updated look, the 2024 Suzuki Avenis is expected to appeal GenZ riders who seek both excitement and convenience in their daily commute. We believe that this launch will meet customer expectations and enhance the urban riding experience with its blend of style, technology, and performance.”