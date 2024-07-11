2024 Swift Crash Tested By Euro NCAP – Scores 3 Star Safety Rating

Euro NCAP awarded 5 Stars and 4 Stars (with safety package) for 2nd Gen and 3rd gen Swift, While the new 4th Gen Swift scored 3 Stars

Swift has been one of the instrumental cars for Global Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki. Currently in its 4th generation avatar, Swift has upped its safety quotient by offering six airbags along with a few electronic aids as standard. Now, Euro NCAP has crash tested the new 2024 Swift and the results are out. Let’s take a look.

2024 Swift Crash Tested By Euro NCAP

Even though it has been one of India’s best-selling cars of all time, Swift has had a bad rep for often emerging inadequate in crash tests. Internationally, Swift has had decent crash ratings as tested by Euro NCAP time and time again. It has to be noted that this is Euro-spec Swift, that will be vastly different to India-spec Swift and Latin-spec Swift.

The 2nd generation model scored 5 Stars in Euro NCAP, followed by 3 Stars rating for standard 3rd gen Swift and 4 Stars for 3rd gen Swift with a extra safety pack. Looking at the track record, the new 4th generation Swift has performed poorly in the recent Euro NCAP ratings. Especially when compared to 2nd gen model.

As revealed by Euro NCAP, 2024 Swift scored an overall 3 Stars rating in recent crash tests. Adult occupant score stood at 67%, Child Occupant at 65%, Vulnerable Road Users at 76% and Safety Assist features at 62%.

The unit subjected to Euro NCAP crash test was an LHD (Left Hand Drive) model classified under City and Supermini. It had front and side airbags, load limiters, pretensioners and reminders in seatbelts for all occupants, rear ISOFIX child mounts along with ADAS features like AEB (Auto Emergency Braking), Speed Assistance, Lane Assist System, Driver Fatigue Detection.

For adult occupant safety, 2024 Swift scored 10.5/16 points in frontal impact, 11.5/16 points in lateral impact and 4/4 points in rear impact. In child occupant safety, 0.8/4 points for rescue and extrication, 14.1/24 points for crash test performance on 8 to 10 year olds, 6/13 points in child safety features and 2/12 points in CRS installation check.

VRU and Safety Assist

New Swift scored relatively well in VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) test, scoring 29.2/36 points. These tests included pedestrian and cyclist head, pelvis, femur, knee and tibia injuries. VRU impact mitigation systems scored 18.8/27 points.

Suzuki’s AEB systems on Swift performed rather well, bagging 5.7/9 points for AEB pedestrians, 7.8/8 for AEB cyclist, 3.3/6 points for AEB motorcyclists, 2/3 points for lane support motorcyclist. Speed assistance bagged 2.1/3 points, 0.3/3 points for occupant status monitoring, 2.5/3 points for lane support and 6.5/9 points for AEB to car.

