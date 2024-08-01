2024 Swift Sport Specs Leak Before Launch Next Month – New 1.4 Turbo Petrol, Lighter Weight, More Mileage

In addition to its high-performance capabilities, new Swift Sport will also have attractive styling and colour options

After introducing the new-gen Swift, Suzuki is working on the Swift Sport performance model. As per reports, tests are currently underway at Suzuki’s test course in Japan. Launch is expected later this year in September.

New Swift Sport – Key Specs

Suzuki recently held a technology strategy briefing, where plans and some details about the new Swift Sport were revealed. It was mentioned that the new Swift Sport will be lighter than the current model. Body-in-white (BIW) weight of the existing Swift Sport HEARTECT is 192 kg. This is around 40 kg lighter than its predecessor. Overall vehicle weight is 970 kg, which is around 70 kg lighter in comparison to the earlier model.

Going forward, Suzuki is aiming for a more lightweight profile for the new Swift Sport. Doing so will help achieve a higher power-to-weight ratio. Overall weight of the Swift Sport varies based on the market. For example, the European Swift Sport mild hybrid weighs 1025 kg. In comparison, the Japanese Swift Sport is 970 kg.

Dimensionally, the new Swift Sport is expected to be 3,990 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall. That’s a gain of 125 mm in length and 15 mm in width, as compared to the current Swift Sport. The height and wheelbase (2,450 mm) are the same for both models.

New Swift Sport powertrain

While the new Swift Sport is based on the latest 4th-gen Swift, it will be getting an entirely different engine. Suzuki has developed a new K14D type 1.4L inline 4-cylinder turbo engine that comes with a 48V ISG (integrated starter generator). The standard 4th-gen Swift is equipped with a Z12E-type 1.2L, inline 3 engine that makes 82 PS. It is significantly advanced, having achieved thermal efficiency of 40%.

While the engine is new, the 48V mild hybrid setup is already in use with the current Swift Sport hybrid model. The ISG installed with this model generates 13.6 hp. In comparison, the Japanese model has higher numbers to show. With the 6-speed manual transmission, Suzuki Swift Sport will allow better control over acceleration. All while, registering improvement in fuel efficiency at around 16%. A 15% reduction in CO2 emissions is also noted, as per the NEDC combined cycle.

New Swift Sport’s 48V IGS supplies power to the vehicle during acceleration and high-load driving. It is also equipped with an advanced regen system that produces electricity during deceleration. The power generated is used to charge a dedicated lithium-ion battery.

New Swift Sport – Pricing

The existing Swift Hybrid MZ (2WD) sold in Japan is available at a starting price of 2,167,000 yen (approx. Rs 12.04 lakh). In comparison, the current Swift Sport is available at 2,164,800 yen (Rs 12.03 lakh). As the new model will be equipped with a new engine and new features, it will be available at a higher pricing. However, the starting price of the new Swift Sport isn’t expected to go beyond 2.3 million yen (Rs 12.78 lakh).

