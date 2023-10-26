2024 Swift To Get New Z Series 3 Cyl Engine – 40 Kmpl Mileage

Swift’s new Z Series engine can also be introduced with other cars such as Baleno, Fronx, Ignis and Eeco in the future

Suzuki recently unveiled the 4th-gen Swift at ongoing Japan Mobility Show. The popular hatch gets a range of cosmetic and functional updates. It has now been revealed that 4th-gen Swift will also get a new Z-Series engine.

Swift Z-Series engine – torque and mileage boost

Existing Swift has the K-Series, 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine. When new Swift is launched in 2024, it will have a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. This new engine is codenamed Z12. While official numbers have not been revealed, it is reported that the new engine will be highly fuel efficient.

It could deliver around 40 kmpl mileage in test conditions. This will be a significant gain over the existing Swift’s engine that has a certified range of 22.38 kmpl with manual transmission and 22.56 kmpl with AGS. The CNG variant delivers 30.90 km/kg.

While power output will be closer to that of existing K-series engine, torque output is expected to be higher. With three cylinders having 400cc capacity each, the engine’s volumetric efficiency and torque will be enhanced. This will be suitable for Swift, as the hatch is primarily meant for city streets. Another change in drive dynamics can come in the form of stronger torque at the bottom range. In comparison, the existing K-series engine has a free-revving nature.

With one cylinder less, the new Z-Series engine will be lighter than the K-Series unit. With the new engine, Suzuki could also be aiming to reduce carbon emission. This will be in line with the company’s CAFE goals. Across international markets, Swift could also get a 48V strong hybrid powertrain. It could come with the 1.4L K14B petrol engine. In India, Swift will continue with a standard engine.

While the new Z-series engine is more fuel efficient, it is not comparable to an EV. As countries across the globe are stepping up focus on electrification, it is a bit surprising that Suzuki is investing time and resources in the development of a new internal combustion engine. Suzuki could probably be considering specific countries that have a longer horizon for becoming carbon neutral. For example, India aims to become carbon neutral by 2070.

Z-Series could eventually replace other K-Series engines

It is unlikely that the new Z-Series engine will be used exclusively for 4th-gen Swift. Suzuki could be planning to replace the existing K12 engine with the new Z-Series engine on other cars as well. For example, it could be introduced with cars like Fronx, Baleno, Eeco and Ignis. The Z-Series could also be used to replace other higher capacity K-Series engines in the future. How soon Suzuki aims to achieve this transition remains to be seen.

Source