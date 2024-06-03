2024 Tata Altroz Updated – New Features, Variants Added (Dark CNG, Turbo Discontinued)

With all the updates to 2024 Tata Altroz, it is now a far better-equipped rival to Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20

Premium hatchbacks have been a decent middle ground for buyers who don’t want a sub 4m SUV. Key contenders in this space are Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. Tata seems to be shooting for a greater market share in this segment and is launching MY24 Altroz. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing exclusive update.

2024 Tata Altroz Updated

Just yesterday, Altroz Racer brochure was leaked and now, it is the turn of the updated 2024 Altroz. Updates done to MY24 include added features, variants and a few cuts here and there and discontinuing one powertrain combo entirely.

For starters, the updates to 2024 Tata Altroz are mostly inspired by soon-to-be-launched Altroz Racer. To incorporate these new features, Tata has carved out four new trim levels with a LUX suffix. These include XZ LUX, XZ+ S LUX, XZ+ S LUX Dark. The presentation didn’t mention the name of fourth trim. Our guess would be XZ LUX Dark.

Colour palette for 2024 Altroz includes Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red and Cosmo Dark. As seen in the leaked brochure, only the LUX variants get the added features with 2024 Tata Altroz like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and a 360-degree camera. This new infotainment screen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, mated with 8 Harman speakers.

Also derived from Altroz Racer is a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster from other Tata car’s mid variants. While XZ LUX misses out on this feature, XZ+ S and XZ+S LUX trims pick it up. It has to be noted that XZ+ S is not an upgrade over XZ LUX and hence it misses out on the 10-inch infotainment screen, while XZ LUX misses out on the 7-inch instrument screen.

XZ+S LUX gets both and adds 6 airbags on top. If you’re wondering, 6 airbags are being offered on Altroz for the first time. We would have liked it if Tata made 6 airbags as standard, but that is not the case. Only the top-spec XZ+ S LUX gets 6 airbags. If you want iRA telematics suite and an air purifier, XZ+ OS is the only variant, which is an upgrade over XZ+ S LUX.

i-Turbo variants discontinued

However, we would have liked it if Tata offered ventilated seats with 2024 Altroz, but this feature is only reserved with sportier Altroz Racer. voice-activated sunroof and other features from before are continued as is. It is not all sunshine, though and there are a few deletions with 2024 Altroz too. Primarily, Tata has axed Altroz i-CNG Dark Edition. Also, removed leatherette seats from all 2024 Altroz variants, except for Altroz Racer.

Where powertrains are concerned, Tata has made a major revision and has discontinued all 110 PS i-Turbo variants. If you want a turbocharged Altroz, you have to buy Altroz Racer. Similar to Hyundai’s strategy with i20 N Line. Altroz (non Racer) now gets 3 powertrain options – 1.2L NA Petrol (88PS, 115Nm, 5MT, 6DCA), 1.2L NA i-CNG (73.5PS, 103Nm, 5MT) and 1.5L Diesel (90PS, 200Nm, 5MT). Launch is likely to happen in the coming days and we can expect a slight price hike with revised variants.