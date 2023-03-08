2024 Tata Nexon Front Spied – New Grille, LED Bar, Sportier Look

Nexon facelift will be based on the company’s new design philosophy, as seen with Curvv SUV and Sierra EV showcased at 2023 Auto Expo

Launched in 2017, Nexon had received a mid-life update in 2020. The popular sub-compact SUV is now due for its second major refresh. Launch is expected in 2024, probably after debut of Tata Curvv. Nexon facelift will have better styling, new features and a more powerful petrol motor. These updates will allow improved competencies against rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

2024 Tata Nexon Front Spied

While the core silhouette has been retained in most parts, the front and rear sections have undergone significant changes. With full-width light bars becoming popular, Nexon facelift will also be getting this feature. Headlamps have been repositioned and are now placed on the front bumper. This setup is similar to that of Tata Curvv. Latest spy shots are credited to Rahul Autospy.

It helps reduce clutter and achieve a more refined character for the SUV. Components will now be seamlessly integrated for a more premium feel. These updates will be even more relevant when applied to Nexon EV. Changes have also been introduced to the front grille and central air intake.

Side profile is largely the same as earlier. However, a new set of alloy wheels are likely to be part of the package. At rear, Nexon facelift will have an LED light bar. Design of the tail lamps will be refreshed as well. Tailgate now has flat panelling, as compared to the stepped design seen with current Nexon. Rear bumper has also been updated.

Inside, Nexon facelift will be getting a refreshed dashboard layout. The showstopper will be a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This was unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to be introduced with other Tata SUVs. Current model has a 7-inch touchscreen system by Harman. Nexon facelift will also be getting a new digital instrument cluster.

Nexon facelift performance

Nexon facelift will be getting the new-gen 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This was unveiled at the Auto Expo with Curvv ICE concept. The engine generates 125 hp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 120 hp and 170 Nm.

Diesel engine for Nexon will be the same as earlier. The 1.5-litre turbo engine generates 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT could be same for both engines or there could be an update for the new petrol motor.

Nexon has been the segment leader for some months. But in Feb 2023, Maruti Brezza managed to beat Nexon in sales. Facelift version will help the SUV to maintain its dominance in sub-4m UV crossover segment. With the updates, Nexon facelift is likely to command premium pricing. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh, ex-sh.

1 of 6

Source