2024 Tata Nexon Spied Testing – New Design, Features

With upcoming 2024 Tata Nexon new gen, we can expect a re-designed front fascia and a slightly different tail area with interior enhancements

We all know that Tata Motors turned its fortunes around in 2015 with the launch of Tiago. Nexon was launched in 2017. Together, these two cars have helped Tata Motors reach new heights. Considering that Tiago was launched before Nexon, one would think Tata would upgrade Tiago before Nexon.

But that seems not to be the case. 2024 Tata Nexon new gen SUV has been spied for the first time near Pune. Ever since its launch, Nexon has been updated only once. This happened in 2020. The facelifted model on sale currently is significantly sharper looking than its predecessor.

2024 Tata Nexon Spied Testing

With this update, Tata is going ahead with a split headlight design that it uses with Harrier, Safari and Punch. Until now, Nexon has been seen with a conventional headlight assembly.

Now, the headlight assembly is moved further down and turn indicators will be placed above it. The camouflage covers pretty much the entire body, leaving little to no hints as to expected design changes.

However, we should expect a new front fascia that should give Nexon a lot more presence. Front and rear bumpers will be tweaked slightly and will incorporate newer design elements. At the rear, we could expect a sleeker tail light with a slightly re-designed LED signature. We should expect a new alloy-wheel design as well.

2024 Tata Nexon Engine

On the inside, we expect Nexon to feature the new 10.25” touchscreen infotainment display and a new full-digital instrument cluster. Both of these first featured on Altroz Racer and Red Dark Editions of Harrier and Safari. As of now, Tata doesn’t offer a semi-digital setup on Nexon that is offered with Altroz, Harrier and Safari.

This new 10.25” screen could be seen on the new spy shots. It will be a free-standing unit. We expect the dashboard layout to be slightly revised. To up the ante for Nexon SUV, we hope Tata offers an electronic parking brake and a fancier gear selector (with AT) along with an integrated display. Both these are offered on Nexon EV Max.

With Tata Nexon facelift, the company’s new TGDi engines might be introduced. These include the new TGDi 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol with 125 bhp at 5,000 RPM and 225 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,500 RPM as opposed to 120 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 170 Nm. The 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel unit with 110 hp and 260 Nm will be retained as is. Transmissions are likely to include 6-speed MT and AMT.

