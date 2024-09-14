2024 Tata Punch CNG Brochure – New Variants, Features, Safety, All Details

Tata Motors will soon launch the new Punch facelift – Ahead of that, all details have now leaked regarding Punch CNG

New Tata Punch CNG is designed to offer an efficient, eco-friendly alternative without compromising on the features and performance that have made the Punch a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. This version is ideal for those looking for a balance between economy and the robust performance of a compact SUV. Here is a detailed breakdown of its technical specifications and variant-wise features. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing exclusive details.

Variant-wise Features of Tata Punch CNG

The base Pure variant for the CNG Punch comes equipped with essential safety and convenience features, including dual airbags, an electronic stability program, and rear parking sensors. It also features front power windows, tilt steering, 90-degree door opening, and LED indicators on the ORVMs, ensuring safety and convenience for drivers. ISOFIX provisions and central locking with a key add to the practicality.

New Punch Adventure CNG – The Adventure variant builds on the Pure variant with additional features. It includes an 8.89 cm floating infotainment system with 4 speakers, steering-mounted controls, and a USB charging port. The Adventure variant also introduces anti-glare IRVM and follow-me-home headlamps, enhancing safety and driving comfort. All power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs further elevate the convenience factor.

New Punch Adventure Rhythm CNG – For those seeking enhanced entertainment, the Adventure Rhythm variant offers a floating 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system by Harman™. This variant also adds two tweeters and offers wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, giving users access to seamless smartphone integration. A reverse parking camera is also included, which aids in safer parking maneuvers.

New Punch Adventure Sunroof CNG – The Adventure Sunroof variant adds premium features such as an electric sunroof and a grand console with armrest, offering a more luxurious feel to the cabin. Rear AC vents ensure passenger comfort, while auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and driver seat height adjustment further enhance convenience and safety. The inclusion of roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a rear A-type USB port are additional premium features in this variant.

New Punch Adventure + Sunroof CNG – At the top of the Adventure lineup, the Adventure + Sunroof variant combines all the premium features of the Adventure Sunroof with added infotainment features. It comes equipped with a 17.78 cm floating infotainment system by Harman™, two tweeters, and support for wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. It also adds a reverse parking camera, rear wiper with wash, push-button start/stop with PEPS, and front A and fast C-type USB ports, making this variant one of the most well-rounded options in the Tata Punch CNG lineup.

New Punch Accomplished+ CNG – With higher trims, or Personas, Tata is bringing Punch CNG closer to Nexon CNG where trendy features are concerned. The main highlight of Accomplished+ trim over Adventure+ Sunroof has to be the new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment scree added to Punch for the first time. This also unlocks wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable add-ons are cruise control, fully automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, rear washer and wiper along with a rear defogger.

New Punch Accomplished+ Sunroof CNG – This is the top-spec trim for Punch i-CNG. As the name suggests, it gets a single-pane sunroof. Apart from that, it also gets automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and roof rails are notable add-ons.

Technical Specifications of Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, which operates seamlessly in both petrol and CNG modes. This engine delivers 73.5 PS of power at 6000 rpm in CNG mode, while in petrol mode, it generates 87.8 PS at 6000 rpm, ensuring that the vehicle maintains adequate power regardless of the fuel type. Torque figures for the CNG mode stand at 103 Nm at 3250 rpm, and for the petrol mode, it offers 115 Nm at 3250 rpm, providing sufficient torque for city and highway driving.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, designed to deliver smooth gear transitions. The dimensions of the Tata Punch CNG are impressive, with a length of 3827 mm, width of 1742 mm, and height of 1615 mm, along with a wheelbase of 2445 mm. This gives the Punch a well-balanced stance on the road, along with a generous ground clearance of 187 mm, making it capable of tackling rough terrains.

The Tata Punch CNG also offers a practical boot space of 210 litres, sufficient for weekend getaways and urban commuting. The braking system includes front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, providing reliable stopping power. The suspension system consists of an independent lower wishbone with McPherson struts and coil springs at the front, and a semi-independent twist beam with coil spring and shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride over various road conditions.

Wheels, Tyres, and Fuel Capacity

Tata Motors offers the Punch CNG with steel wheels featuring wheel covers, as well as optional Hyper Style wheels for a more premium look. The tyre dimensions are 185/70 R15 (radial tubeless), ensuring adequate grip and comfort. The spare tyre is also a steel wheel of the same size, maintaining consistency in case of an emergency.

Fuel tank capacity is another key highlight of the Tata Punch CNG. The petrol tank has a capacity of 37 litres, while the CNG tank can hold up to 60 litres (water capacity), providing a good range for long drives. Official launch is expected to take place in a few days, which is when prices will be revealed.