2024 Tata Punch EV Safety Rating – 5 Stars

2024 Tata Punch EV Safety Rating: BNCAP's First Small Electric Car Safety Test

Safety ratings for the TATA PUNCH.EV have been announced by BNCAP today. Adult Occupant Protection scores 31.46 out of 32, nearly perfect. The Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test results in 15.71 out of 16, showing strong front-end collision resilience. Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test scores 15.74 out of 16, indicating excellent side-impact protection.

Child Occupant Protection achieves 45.00 out of 49. With Child Restraint Systems in use, Dynamic score for the TATA PUNCH.EV is maxed at 24.00 out of 24. This measure reflects the vehicle’s stability and control during crash simulations. CRS Installation Score is perfect at 12.00 out of 12, ensuring child restraint systems are securely and effectively installed. Vehicle Assessment Score reaches 9.00 out of 13.

Tata Punch EV – Frontal crash protection

Tested on the TATA PUNCH.EV EMP+ S LR variant, this small car weighs in at 1626 kg. Safety ratings apply to all listed variants for transparent assessment of protection across the range.

Frontal crash protection features include standard driver and passenger airbags, with no rear airbags. Belt pretensioners and load-limiters are standard for the front seats. Knee airbags are unavailable, focusing protection on vital areas. Side crash protection is attained with the standard side head curtain airbags for all occupants. The vehicle also includes side chest airbags for front occupants, and no side pelvis airbags.

Tata Punch EV Child Protection

Child protection in the TATA PUNCH.EV includes ISOFIX anchor points in the rear outboard seats. The passenger benefits from a manual airbag cut-off switch. Safety assist technologies bolster protection, with ESC meeting UN GTR No.8/UNECE R140 AIS-133 standards.

Pedestrian protection is standard, adhering to AIS-100 regulations. This technology minimizes injury risks in collisions with pedestrians. Seat belt reminders (SBR) comply with AIS-145, alerting occupants to buckle up. These reminders are standard for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers, promoting consistent seat belt use.

Safety Assist in Tata Punch EV

Assessment in April 2024 confirms the applicability of safety ratings across various TATA PUNCH.EV variants. These include SMT LR ACFC, SMT + LR ACFC, ADV LR ACFC, ADV S LR ACFC, and more. Each variant ensures standardised safety assist technologies.

Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) Standard fitments include ESC, a Side Head Protection System, Pedestrian Protection System, and Seat Belt Reminders. Technological advancements in vehicle safety are a standard requirement today. Compliance with regulatory standards like AIS-197 and UNECE R140 help with reliability. Certified and standardized safety features in our cars are the need of the hour.

