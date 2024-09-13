2024 Tata Punch Facelift Changes, New Features Leak – Variants Discontinued Details

Tata Motors is set to roll out a facelift for its Punch Petrol and CNG variants, just ahead of the festive season, with several upgrades

Known for its solid performance and growing popularity since its launch in 2021, Punch has consistently been a best-seller, outpacing other notable vehicles in India, including the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Creta. These upcoming updates, point towards a more advanced and premium version of the Punch, ensuring it stays ahead of the competition.

2024 Tata Punch Facelift Enhancements

Spy shots of the upcoming facelift reveal significant changes, especially to the front fascia. The Punch will likely receive a refreshed front grille and redesigned headlamps, taking inspiration from its electric counterpart, the Punch EV. While the side profile will feature new alloy wheels, the rear will retain a familiar look, with minimal changes expected to the tail lamps.

The leaked updates confirm that the facelift will also bring in a sunroof for specific variants, catering to customer demand for more premium features in the compact SUV segment. This feature will be available in the new Adventure S and Adventure + S variants, which will also benefit from upgrades such as rear AC vents and a grand console with armrest for enhanced comfort.

Tech-Packed Interiors

One of the standout features in the facelifted Punch will be its 10.25-inch infotainment system, a segment-first addition that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The larger screen is expected to significantly enhance the user interface and driving experience, particularly for those who prefer a more tech-oriented interior. In addition to this, Tata Motors is adding a wireless charger and fast C-type charging options to the high-end Accomplished and Creative Personas, ensuring the Punch caters to the needs of modern drivers who rely heavily on their devices while on the move.

The interior of the Punch facelift also hints at other premium upgrades, such as the possible inclusion of Tata’s two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, which would further elevate the cabin’s aesthetic appeal. Top-spec variants might also get ventilated front seats, providing an additional layer of luxury for those looking to upgrade their driving comfort.

Quick rundown of the key changes:

– Pure Rhythm has been discontinued, while a new Pure (O) variant with additional features like central locking, all-power windows, electric adjustable ORVMs, and wheel covers has been introduced.

– Adventure S and Adventure + S are new sunroof-equipped variants, offering the grand console with an armrest and rear AC vents.

– Accomplished variant has been discontinued, with the new Accomplished + offering the 10.25-inch infotainment system and other feature upgrades.

– Creative variant will now include Creative + and Creative + S, with both benefiting from the tech upgrades and premium features such as the wireless charger and fast C-type charger.

Powertrain Options

The facelifted Tata Punch will continue with its existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, which delivers 87.8 PS and 115 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT. The CNG variant will also carry over, producing 73.5 PS and 103 Nm when running on CNG. A potential game-changer could be the introduction of the AMT gearbox option for the CNG variant, which would add convenience and broaden its appeal.

Launch and Pricing

With these significant updates, Tata Punch aims to solidify its position as a leader in the sub 4m SUV space. The official announcement is expected within the next few days, with a launch price estimated to start around Rs 6 lakh. This facelift ensures that the Punch stays competitive, rivalling the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis and other small SUVs in the market.