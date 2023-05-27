2024 Toyota C-HR compact crossover spied testing

Design on 2024 Toyota C-HR stays true to Prologue C-HR concept and is identical to leaked patent documents from Australia in 2022

According to Toyota, C-HR means Compact High Rider or Cross Hatch Run-about. The vehicle is on sale in multiple markets including Europe and USA. A new version is on the horizon, confirmed by recent test mules. 2024 Toyota C-HR looks production ready too. Toyota has stayed true to the Prologue C-HR concept in its overall silhouette.

Even though it is not exactly identical to the Prologue C-HR concept, there are many similarities. Quirky styling still prevails, something that will definitely split opinions. Toyota will most probably skip the US launch with the new model, as the outgoing model didn’t fare well. In fact, a customer survey crowned C-HR as the least satisfying car.

2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing

The recent test mule was taking a hot lap at Nurburgring, Germany. Toyota’s European Design Development Center in Southern France has designed this vehicle. They camouflaged this vehicle completely. Still, the body looks production-ready and bears a lot of semblance with the Prologue C-HR concept.

Also bears semblance to a leaked patent document in September 2022 from Australia. With the latest spy shots from Nurburgring, there is no exhaust visible, which was the case with a leaked patent from Australia too. Also, only one flap on the left side, which could either be a charging port of an EV, or a fuel-filling port of an ICE car. Definitely not a PHEV.

From the rear, there are interesting elements. For starters, new 2024 Toyota C-HR has Aventador-like roof, something which Renault Kiger incorporated too. This design is further accentuated by a roof spoiler that continues the roof’s shape. Rear bumper is aggressive in its design too, an uncamouflaged version of that is visible in leaked patents.

Other notable elements on the upcoming C-HR are flush-mounted door handles, swanky alloy wheels finished in Black, quirky styling, LED DRLs and headlights inspired from Toyota Crown and BZ (fully electric) series and more.

What will it pack?

EV or self-charging hybrid, 2024 Toyota C-HR will feature the company’s new E3 platform, exclusive for Europe. Outgoing C-HR has polarizing looks. The same will probably be this vehicle’s primary notion too. Toyota Crown sedan and BZ4X crossover are main inspirations for this quirky styling. This design language is likely to stay for a long time and featured on the new Prius too.

Toyota’s E3 platform for Europe will feature both BEVs and hybrids. The recent test mule from Germany is probably its hybrid (not PHEV) version. While the Australian leaked patent is likely to be C-HR’s electrified version. Further information relating to C-HR’s interiors, powertrain, features list and technology will unfold at launch. C-HR will probably debut by the end of 2023 and there is no official info regarding India launch.

