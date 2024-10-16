2024 Toyota Signature Editions – Glanza, Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner

The soon-to-launch-2024 Toyota Signature Editions feature new looks on the inside and out, owing to all the updates they get

Ahead of the festive season, many car manufacturers try to boost sales by offering special discounts or other benefits. However, there is another strategy to increase footfall into the showrooms, which is special editions. Toyota is embracing the special edition route and is launching Signature Edition of Fortuner, Innova Hycross, Hyryder and Glanza.

2024 Toyota Signature Editions

These Signature Editions are a culmination of striking dual-tone exterior colourways, new interior colour themes and improved materials along with new feature additions that will vastly uplift the base car’s appeal. Let’s take a look at what Toyota is offering with Signature Editions on Fortuner, Innova, Glanza and Hyryder. Hat tip to The Car Show channel.

Glanza Signature Edition

Starting with Glanza, Toyota has painted the top element of the front bumper above its grill, for a distinct look. The main highlight includes a single-tone alloy wheels that looks like it has a negative off-set. ORVMs are finished in Black and we can see Signature Edition decals on front quarter panels where A-Pillar starts.

There are no visual changes at the back. From these images, it looks like Glanza Signature Edition is based on a lower variant.

On the inside, Glanza Signature Edition gets an Orange colour theme with Orange leatherette material on dashboard and gear selector. Orange leatherette with quilting can be seen on door pads and seat upholstery. Steering wheel is clad in dual-tone leatherette too.

Hyryder Signature Edition

With Hyryder Signature Edition, Toyota has gone with Maybach-style dual-tone colours with pinstriping as well. Base shade is Grey and complementing that are Navy Blue or Wine Red shades.

The one with Blue highlights gets silver alloy wheels with Teal coloured disc brakes at all four corners. The one seen with Wine Red shade on the outside, misses out on alloy wheels, but gets bright Red paint on disc brake calipers.

On the inside, Hyryder Signature Edition gets Teal coloured contrasts on steering wheel, dashboard and centre console. Seat upholstery and door pads get dual-tone Teal and Navy Blue along with quilted pattern stitching. Hyryder Signature Edition also gets a Rolls-Royce-like starry headliner as well, which is certainly unique.

Innova Hycross Signature Edition

Toyota’s popular Innova Hycross premium MPV also gets Signature Edition treatment. Maybach-like dual-tone colours with pinstriping looks the best on Hycross and the new alloy wheels get dual tone effect and look like they have negative off-set too. Brake calipers are painted Red. On the inside, we expect Innova Hycross Signature Edition to get similar quilted leatherette effect along with starry roof as well.

Fortuner Signature Edition

With Fortuner Signature Edition, Toyota has tried to mask the kink in shoulder line and it certainly looks better than stock. New dual tone alloy wheels, Signature Edition emblem below A-Pillar, dual-tone roof and bonnet are notable elements.

The one with Red pinstriping gets Red painted brake calipers and Teal pinstriping version is matched with Teal brake calipers. On the inside, we can see Teal and Navy Blue dual tone effect along with Rolls-Royce-like starry roof option.