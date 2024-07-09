2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Debuts – Gets ADAS, New Features

2024 Yaris Cross comes in with premium features and added safety along with a powerful hybrid engine

Toyota Yaris Cross has been given a fresh update for European markets. Official bookings are set to commence soon, even as prices have not yet been disclosed. It is presented in two trims of GR SPORT and new Premiere Edition. Significant upgrades in terms of performance and functionality have made their way onto the new Yaris Cross while more particularly it also receives a more powerful hybrid engine

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Debuts

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross borrows much of its features from the Yaris hatchback launched in June 2023. However true to its SUV traits, the Yaris Cross also sports higher ground clearance, massive wheel arches and now rides on 18 inch alloy wheels. New colour options on the refreshed model sees a new Juniper Blue colour added while the Premier Edition gets an exclusive Urban Khaki colour scheme.

The interiors also receive some more contemporary styling with ambient lighting, revised upholstery and a floating style infotainment system. Depending on variant, upgrades also include a 7 inch or 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster along with 9 inch or 10.4 inch infotainment system. Toyota Smart Connect Multimedia system supports over the air updates along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Enhanced safety via the Toyota Safety Sense Suite (ADAS) brings with it features such as pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist and proactive driving assist. Added to this list are safety features such as adaptive high beam system and emergency driving stop system. Later this year, the company will also enhance the Premier Edition of the Yaris Cross with digital key support linked to MyToyota App.

The new Yaris Cross also boasts of minimum NVH levels being fitted with a dynamic damper to the left of the engine and resonator on the intake hose. It also gets triple layer insulation behind the dashboard and a layer of felt on its cowl silencer. Thicker glass on windscreen and side windows also significantly brings down noise and vibrations.

New Hybrid Technology

Toyota Yaris Cross base variant draws its power via the same M15A-FXE powertrain that powered its earlier counterpart. This 1.5 liter, naturally aspirated, in-line-three petrol engine offers 115 PS power and gets mated to an electronic CVT sending power to front wheels. It also sees improved acceleration now doing 0-100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

The higher trim also uses the same engine but with MG1 and MG2. The former offers a motor driven by engine while the latter sees the drive motor powering the wheels. This increases power to 130 PS and torque to 185 Nm. Hybrid technology also assists in better and smoother acceleration and deceleration on gradients while it also includes Predictive Efficient Drive, Predictive Deceleration Support and Predictive State of Charge for increased efficiency.

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross now comes in with a Smart Digital Key with added features. The SUV enters a highly competitive B-SUV segment wherein it competes with the Peugeot 2008, Ford Puma, VW T-Cross, Renault Captur, Skoda Kamiq, etc.