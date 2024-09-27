2024 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review – SuperSport Feel For The Masses!

When compared to its immediate rivals like KTM RC390, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 sets itself apart with a plethora of track-focused features

TVS and Racing often go hand in hand. The company has a rich racing heritage and is among the few 2W manufacturers in India to incorporate their racing pedigree into their mainstream motorcycles. TVS Apache RR 310 did it the best but was growing longer in its tooth, when compared to the recently launched Apache RTR 310.

When we say longer in the tooth, we mean in terms of technology and not design. Apache RR 310 has always been a handsome machine to look at. TVS has updated Apache RR 310 with a host of new updates to make it even more track-worthy. That’s exactly what TVS organised as part of the media ride event. We drove the new Apache RR 310 at CoASTT High Performance Centre in Coimbatore and here’s what we think about this new motorcycle.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 – First Ride Review

Starting with prices, base model of 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 starts from Rs 2.75 lakh (Ex-sh). This variant loses out on a quick-shifter and if it is a priority, prospective customers can choose a one-above-base variant priced at Rs 2.92 lakh (Ex-sh). If you choose Bomber Grey, price jumps to Rs 2.97 lakh (Ex-sh) and buyers can also opt for Race Replica colourway for an additional Rs 7,000 (Ex-sh) with a personalised racing number, which is a nice touch.

On top of these, we get two BTO packages with the new TVS Apache RR 310. These are called Dynamic Kit priced at Rs 18,000 and Dynamic Pro Kit priced at Rs 16,000. Dynamic Kit packs adjustable suspension (front and rear), TPMS and brass-coated chain. Dynamic Pro Kit is a suite of electronic rider aids bundled as RTDSC (Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control), enabled by a 6D IMU.

With the new updated Apache RR 310, there are hardly a couple of design changes. TVS has added aerodynamic winglets at the front for 3kg of added downforce, providing stability at higher speeds. The second notable design change is the transparent polycarbonate clutch cover, which is far more appealing to see in person than in the pictures. Its not an open dry clutch like seen on motorcycles like Benelli 1130R, but is a very cool party trick.

Speaking of changes in the powertrain, TVS mentioned that they have a 10% lighter forged piston along with a host of other small updates focussed to reduce vibrations. Riding the motorcycle around CoASTT at all sorts of speeds, the vibrations were reduced, when compared to its predecessor. This reverse-inclined engine now makes 38 bhp of peak power at 9,800 RPM and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,900 RPM.

Updated Apache RR 310 is the most powerful iteration of this engine co-developed by BMW Motorrad ever. Which is an impressive feat considering the 312.2cc displacement. With the new Apache RR 310, TVS also added adjustable levers as well, to appeal to riders of all sizes and preferences. Other than that, other attributes like 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting are continued.

Track Performance

Since the new Apache RR 310 is all about updated mechanicals and electronic rider aids, let’s talk about how the motorcycle felt on a proper race track. The company claims 6.74 seconds to a 100 km/h and a 164 km/h top speed. In reality, the acceleration of Apache RR 310 has been sharpened and yields excellent throttle response and the motorcycle pounces ahead like a predator.

We can feel the reduced vibrations too and the overall NVH is improved considerably. Attacking the corners feels easy and second nature for Apache RR 310. That’s because of the committed riding position, race-type clip-on handlebars for better agility, proper rear-set footpegs and an extensive aerodynamic fairing with a very good windscreen, now completed with the added winglets for better aero performance.

Amidst the sweeping section and technical turns, CoASTT also has a couple of straight stretches as well. The motorcycle was stable on the straights at high speeds, despite it being a very windy day in Coimbatore. Apache RR 310 corners like a dream, allowing riders to carry a lot of speed into the bends. Directional changes were very quick, thanks to the leverage these sporty clip-on handlebars provide.

The chassis is meticulously set-up for excellent handling characteristics. Forward set ergonomics allows the rider to load the front to extract more traction. We didn’t mess with the bike’s adjustable suspension as it was set for racing conditions by TVS. Petal brake rotors and ByBre callipers offered great stopping power and we didn’t find inconsistent braking performance even after extensive use on a track.

Michelin Road 5 tyres on Apache RR 310 also play a major role in contributing to overall handling characteristics. These tyres provided excellent traction and allowed them to tackle corners carrying higher speeds. The bi-directional quick shifter does an excellent job and allows riders to bang on the gears depending on the conditions. The seat has a lot of room to wiggle around and shift positions to attack corners with as much lean as the bike allows.

What I loved the most about Apache RR 310 is how forgiving it is for riders with intermediate skills like myself. The bike does most of the work and induces confidence to push it harder. Apache RR 310 lends reliable and consistent feedback, making it very predictable. The more time spent with Apache RR 310, the more I trusted it. Allowing me to hone my skills further and push the motorcycle harder.

Conclusion

Riding the updated TVS Apache RR 310 on the race track reflects the company’s relentless pursuit to offer a taste of motorsport to general consensus. Sure, we couldn’t test all the electronic rider aids Apache RR 310 packs in the limited time we had with the motorcycle. But the updated TVS Apache RR 310 delivers the taste of a Supersport machine for a starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (Ex-sh).

In the past, TVS has achieved a few incredible feats with Apache RR 310 platform. TVS Racing TR 310 D-T, a version of this machine clocked a quarter mile record of 11.5 sec with trap speed of 195 km/h. One particular unit aced the 24h endurance record of 3,657.92 km with an average speed of 152 km/h and then we have TVS Asia OMC track-machine based on RR 310 that clocked a top speed of 215.9 km/h.

With 2024 TVS Apache RR 310, the company aims to offer a taste of this machine’s full potential in a road-legal package. Thus making their immense racing pedigree accessible for a wider audience. By offering features like aero winglets, Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Lift-off Control, TVS Apache RR 310 has distinguished itself from rivals as a serious track-focused SuperSport machine for the masses.

There are many budding motorcycling enthusiasts in India and Apache RR 310 poses as a stellar first bike to hone their skills with extensive electronic rider aids and a meticulously developed components and powertrain. Currently, no other motorcycle in India offers this versatile package, making the updated TVS Apache RR 310 a default choice for motorsport enthusiasts.