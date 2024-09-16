2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched – Racing Feel Starts At Rs 2.75L

With distinct racing liveries, comprehensive electronics, custom BTO packages, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 aims to bring a taste of race track to the masses

One of the leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, just launched its flagship Apache RR 310 in India. This fully faired bike joins India’s elite single-cylinder premium motorcycle primarily competing against KTM RC390. It shares a lot of its components and features with TVS Apache RTR 310 and is the most expensive TVS motorcycle one can buy in India.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched – Colours and Price

As part of a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor, the 310 platform has emerged to be a versatile one underpinning 2 bikes for TVS and 3 for BMW. TVS has priced 2024 Apache RR 310 starting from Rs 2.75 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base variant without a quick-shifter. The company is offering a quick-shifter for Rs 2.92 lakh (Ex-sh).

While Racing Red is standard, more exclusive Bomber Grey shade will set you back 2.97 lakh (Ex-sh). Buyers aspiring to soak into TVS’ rich racing heritage more, can choose Race Replica colourway for an additional Rs 7,000 along with a personalised race number of your choice.

Updated Apache RR 310 also falls under the company’s BTO (Built To Order) program. There are two BTO packages for this motorcycle – Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit. Equipment offered between these kits vary. Dynamic Kit costs Rs 18,000 and it brings and offers front and rear adjustable suspension, TPMS and brass-coated chain.

Dynamic Pro Kit costs Rs 16,000 and offers a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids bundled as RTDSC (Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control) with a 6D IMU. Notable features are Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Lift-off Control.

New elements

On the outside, there are not a lot of changes to 2024 TVS Apache RR 310. That’s not a bad thing at all. The new model brings a transparent clutch cover along with aerodynamic winglets at the front. These winglets are not just for show and TVS claims 3kg of added downforce. Which makes a difference on a race track.

Other than these changes, this fully faired bike looks identical to preceding model with distinctive styling cues and graphics. It sports a dual projector headlamp, rearview mirrors integrated into its front cowl, large windscreen, low set and pulled back handlebars and rear set foot pegs.

Split seating, upswept exhaust and an elevated tail segment are also part of its features. It sports an improved 5-inch instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity offering the rider access to calls, message notifications and turn-by-turn navigation. It rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear section tyres.

Engine, Braking, Riding Modes

BMW G310 RR shares its engine lineup with the TVS Apache RR310. This 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, reverse inclined motor offers 38 bhp power of peak power at 9,700 RPM and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For MY24, Apache RR 310 gets a 13% larger air box, larger throttle body, 10% lighter forged piston and an 11% increase in performance.

It comes with an assist and slipper clutch and 4 riding modes of Sport, Track, Rain and Urban. Braking is via 300mm front disc and 240mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS -Anti-Lock Braking System. Besides competing with BMW G310 RR and KTM RC390, it will also take on rivals such as the Kawasaki Ninja 300, Yamaha R3 and Aprilia RS457.