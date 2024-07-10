2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition Launched – Rs 1.29 L, Sportier Design

New 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition has a price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh, making it the most expensive variant on sale

TVS Motor Company has extended the variant lineup of Apache RTR 160 with a new top-spec variant. Called Apache RTR 160 Race Edition, the company is carving out a sportier looking version of Apache RTR 160, which was already a sporty bike, to begin with. Revised styling is the name of the game here. Let’s take a look.

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition

After launching Black Edition of Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles, TVS Motor has launched the Race Edition of Apache RTR 160. Priced at Rs 1,28,720 (Ex-sh), Apache RTR 160 Race Edition is now the most expensive variant on offer with this bike.

To make the standard bike more race-y, TVS revised the styling with Race Edition is the embodiment of company’s ethos and race inspired design for enthusiast bikers. Leaning on their rich racing heritage is something TVS likes to do and the same reflects with Apache RTR 160 Race Edition.

The main highlight of this new variant is its Matte Black colour scheme, Race Edition logo, Carbon Fibre race inspired graphics and lastly, those swanky red alloy wheels. The new Race Edition adds to an already extensive colour palette of Apache RTR 160 and slots itself at the top.

For context, other colours for Apache RTR 160 2V are T Grey, Matte Blue, Racing Red, Gloss Black, Pearl White, Glossy Black (Black Edition) and the newest, Racing Edition. While Black Edition in Glossy Black is still the stealthiest, Race Edition looks sportier.

Features and Specs

TVS Apache RTR 160 boast of segment first features like fuel injection, dual channel ABS and slipper clutch, Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster with SmartXonnect technology has turn-by-turn navigation as well. LED head and tail lamps, new body graphics, and TVS Connect App are notable features.

Riders can also select between three riding modes of Rain, Urban and Sport. Race telemetry, calls and SMS alerts, gear position and gear shift indicators along with lap timer, adjustable brightness, crash alert system and GTT (Glide Through Tech) are some of the features too.

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition continues to be powered by the same 159.7cc air cooled engine offering 16.04 bhp peak power and 13.85 Nm peak torque, mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Statement from TVS Motor

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor’s racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers.

The motorcycle highlights TVS Motor Company’s engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades. In line with this commitment, the all-new 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, is ready to set new standards in its segment, offering unmatched performance, advanced features, and a unique race-inspired design.”