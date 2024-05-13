2024 TVS iQube New Variants Launched – Starts At Rs 95K, Up To 5.1 kWh Battery

Just launched TVS iQube ST 17 packs a 5.1 kWh battery, biggest on any electric scooter on sale in India and costs Rs. 1.85 lakh (effective ex-sh)

The electric scooter segment just got heated up with the launch of new base and new top variants of TVS iQube. With this update, prices for TVS iQube now start from Rs. 94,999 (effective ex-sh, introductory) and for the base iQube 09 variant and goes till Rs. 1.85 lakh for iQube ST 17 which gets a 5.1 kWh battery, biggest on any Indian electric scooter.

TVS iQube Gets New Base And Top Variants

The ever-changing FAME II subsidy scheme has forced OEMs to explore affordable electric scooters. We have Ola Electric, which is the staple name under the Rs. 1 lakh price point. Ather’s new Rizta comes close to Rs. 1 lakh. TVS Motor is stepping into the game too and launched a new base variant and a new top variant to heat up the competition.

iQube’s variants now start with base iQube 09, iQube 12, iQube S, iQube ST 12 and iQube ST 17. If you are wondering whether this is the same TVS iQube ST that was announced at launch, but never launched, yes. It is the same variant, only launched in 2024. A combination of factors stood at large that delayed iQube ST launch.

With this update, standard ‘iQube’ is now the base trim that gets two variants – iQube 09 and iQube 12. iQube S, which used to be the top-spec trim till now, is demoted to mid-spec trim with just one variant – ‘iQube S’. Previously announced top-spec iQube ST is now launched and gets two variants too – iQube ST 12 and iQube ST 17.

Base iQube 09 gets the smallest 2.2 kWh battery and promises a real-world range of 75 km, 75 km/h top speed and a 2h charging time of 0-80%. iQube 12 gets a larger 3.4 kWh battery, which used to be the previous base model in the range. Where features are concerned, both get decent equipment in the form of a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation along with tow and theft alerts.

iQube ST finally launched!

While the base TVS iQube 09 with Rs. 95K (introprice, effective ex-sh) stole the limelight, the just-launched top-spec iQube ST trim deserves a lot of attention. For starters, the lower-end iQube ST 12 gets the same 3.4 kWh battery as iQube 12 and iQube S. However, iQube ST 17 gets the larger 5.1 kWh battery.

This 5.1 kWh battery is the largest offered on any electric scooter on sale in India. Within iQube lineup, iQube ST variants get the larger 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, digital document storage, TPMS, Alexa voice assistance and more. iQube ST 12 is priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh and iQube ST 17 is priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh (both effective ex-sh).

iQube ST 17 promises 150 km real-world range on a single charge. Being as large as it is, charging time is increased to 4h 18m for 0-80% SOC. Top speed is 82 km/h with iQube ST 17, fastest than other variants.