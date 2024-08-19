2024 TVS Jupiter Launch Date 22nd Aug – Scooter That’s More Teaser

TVS Jupiter is currently the top selling TVS scooter and the second best selling scooter in the country

India’s third largest two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor is in the process of updating its portfolio. The company recently introduced new colour options with the 2024 Ntorq 125. Next on the agenda is the new 2024 TVS Jupiter 110, scheduled for launch on 22nd August.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110 – What to expect?

Even in its current form, TVS Jupiter is preferred for its elegant styling. Overall look and feel is quite simple, something that makes the scooter suitable for everyday commutes. A similar approach is expected with the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110. However, there will be some updates across the front, side and rear. For example, the front fascia will be updated with new lighting elements.

Teasers have revealed a horizontally positioned DRL that covers almost the full width of the front apron. This styling approach seems familiar to that of TVS iQube. It appears that the aim is to achieve a balance of traditional and contemporary design aesthetics. 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 will retain its classic design theme, all while getting some new features that can attract the new generation of users.

Flanking the new DRL will be the turn indicators. This new styling comes across as a lot more attractive and enhances the scooter’s road presence. Changes are also expected across the sides and tail section. There can be new graphics and some tweaks to the body panelling. Some new colour options could also be introduced with the new TVS Jupiter 110.

The lights are on!? Unveiling the scooter that's more soon. Stay tuned.?#NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/ZntsTTRzMx — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) August 19, 2024

New TVS Jupiter 110 – Updated equipment list

It is possible that LED lights could be made standard across more variants of TVS Jupiter 110. Current variant list includes the base variant, SMW, ZX, Jupiter Classic, ZX Disc SmartXonnect and ZX Drum SmartXonnect. Other possibilities include a new digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. Top variants could get turn-by-turn navigation.

2024 Jupiter 110 can be equipped with an external fuel filler cap and a mobile phone charger. Some features could also be borrowed from the TVS Jupiter 125. For example, a larger sized boot space like the Jupiter 125 could be made available. Increased storage space will improve the scooter’s utility value. The larger size of the boot will be enough to accommodate two helmets. On the Jupiter 125, the larger boot space is made possible by shifting the fuel tank to the floorboard.

New TVS Jupiter 110 – Engine, specs

Engine option for the new Jupiter 110 will be the same as the current model. The 109.7 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection unit generates 7.88 PS and 8.80 Nm. It is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Braking setup for the top variant comprises 220 mm disc at front and 130 mm drum at rear. TVS Jupiter 110 has 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 tubeless tyres.

With the updates, 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 will be offered at a slightly higher pricing. Base variant could be introduced at a starting price of around Rs 77,000. New Jupiter 110 will continue to rival the top selling Honda Activa.