2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launch Price Rs 94k – Gets New Feature

Yamaha India has announced the launch of 2024 Fascino S scooter – It comes in 3 colour options and updated feature list

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of the 2024 Fascino S, a premium scooter model under the ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign. 2024 Fascino S introduces the ‘Answer Back’ feature, enhancing its already impressive suite of innovations. This feature-packed model is available in three striking color options: Matte Red, Matte Black, and Dark Matte Blue.

2024 Yamaha Fascino S – Key Features and Innovations

The standout feature of the 2024 Fascino S is the ‘Answer Back’ function, accessible via the ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’ mobile application. This feature allows riders to easily locate their scooter by triggering both left and right indicators and sounding the horn for approximately two seconds, providing added convenience and peace of mind. The application is readily available for download on both the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store.

Under the hood, the Fascino S continues to impress with Yamaha’s BS VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc Blue Core hybrid engine. This advanced engine includes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for a “Silent Start” and enhanced “Power Assist” performance. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with an automatic Stop & Start System (SSS) that features both Normal Mode and Traffic Mode, aimed at delivering a smooth and fuel-efficient ride.

Official Statement

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “With the evolving trends in the two-wheeler industry, making the portfolio most relevant for the target audience is of utmost importance. Today, Indian urban consumers are exhibiting mature choices that are bold, dynamic, and smart.

At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that adds value to their overall ride experience. The ‘Answer Back’ feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha Fascino S boasts an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve 125 cc engine with a bore and stroke of 52.4 mm x 57.9 mm and a compression ratio of 10.2:1. It delivers a maximum torque of 10.3 N.m at 5000 r/min and a maximum horsepower of 6.0 kW at 6500 r/min. Equipped with an advanced Stop & Start System (SSS) and a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, the Fascino S ensures efficient fuel consumption and smooth power delivery. The Fascino S will be available at all Yamaha authorized showrooms at the following prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi):

Matte Red & Matte Black: Rs. 93,730/-

Dark Matte Blue: Rs. 94,530/-

Yamaha Fascino S is designed with dimensions that enhance its sleek and practical profile. It measures 1,920 mm in length, 685 mm in width, and 1,150 mm in height, with a seat height of 780 mm and a wheelbase of 1,280 mm, providing a stable and comfortable ride. The scooter offers a minimum ground clearance of 145 mm, ensuring smooth navigation over uneven surfaces. Weighing 99 kg with oil and a full fuel tank, the Fascino S strikes a balance between agility and stability. It features a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 liters and an underseat storage space of 21 liters, making it both convenient and efficient for daily use.