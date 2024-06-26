2024 Yamaha MT-03 And MT-25 Debuts With New Colours

Yamaha MT-03 has been launched in India alongside YZF-R3 late last year in December 2023, whereas MT-25 has not

Yamaha has established itself as a premium brand in India. Company’s motorcycle range starts with a 153cc engine and 125cc engines with scooters. After a long time of offering a 150cc bikes as their flagship, Yamaha finally launched R3 and MT-03 in India last year. Globally, 2024 Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 just got an update with new colours. Let’s take a look.

2024 Yamaha MT-03 And MT-25

Yamaha calls its MT lineup as ‘The dark side of Japan’, owing to its animalistic design appeal. Lower down the multi-cylinder portfolio, Yamaha offers the vastly popular MT-25 and MT-03 streetfighter motorcycles. For MY24, both these motorcycles get new colours to flaunt their sass.

Larger MT-03’s colour palette now includes Dark Bluish Gray Metallic (Dark Gray), Deep Purplish Blue Metallic (Blue) and Dark Matte Gray Metallic (Matte Dark Gray). Smaller MT-25 also gets Dark Bluish Gray Metallic (Dark Gray), Deep Purplish Blue Metallic (Blue) and Dark Matte Gray Metallic (Matte Dark Gray).

While the other two shades were offered before, Dark Bluish Gray Metallic (Dark Gray) is a new add-on to the palette with both 2024 Yamaha R3 and MT-25. Where pricing is concerned, both motorcycles still cost the same as their predecessors and MY24 models are expected to hit the showrooms after 30th July 2024.

Specs and Features

Both Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 are based on the same chassis and boast similar design ethos as well. LED headlights are robotic-looking on both and will appeal to younger audiences and the turn indicators are LEDs. ORVMs are still mounted on the cowl. Street-style handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and neat packaging are common between both bikes.

Instrument cluster is a fully digital unit showing various data like fuel capacity, gear position, coolant temp, real-time and average fuel economy, trip meter, clock and more. Weight figure of Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 is the same at 167kg, which is just as light, if not, lighter than their arch-rivals.

Hence power:weight ratio is highest in this segment. Speaking of the engine, Yamaha MT-03 comes equipped with a 321cc, liquid-cooled motor with a DOHC setup. It generates 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. In India MT-03 is offered in two shades only – Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan.

Smaller MT-25 comes equipped with a 249cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine that generates 35 bhp and 22.6 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Other hardware specs include KYB USD forks at front and a KYB mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by single discs at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

