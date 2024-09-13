2024 Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern Graphic – Launch Price Rs 2.08 Lakh

One of the best selling fully faired 150cc segment motorcycle in India, R15 gets even more sportier with a new variant

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has launched the R15M with a Carbon Fibre Pattern graphic, along with new features and upgrades. 2024 R15M now includes Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Music & Volume Control, and an LED license plate light. These features are available in both the new Carbon Fibre Pattern variant and the existing Metallic Grey model.

2024 Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern

The Carbon Fibre Pattern, inspired by the Yamaha R1M’s bodywork, is applied using water-dipping technology and is visible on the front cowl, side fairings, and rear panels. The new model also comes with an all-black fender, updated decals, and blue alloys.

Key features of the R15M include a 155cc fuel-injected engine producing 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm and 13.5 kW of power at 10,000 rpm. The bike is equipped with a Traction Control System to reduce wheel spin, a Quick Shifter for clutchless upshifts, and an Assist and Slipper Clutch to prevent excessive engine braking during downshifts. It also features Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system to optimize power delivery across the RPM range.

The R15M includes a fully digital TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and the Y-Connect app allows riders to access navigation and control music functions via their smartphone. The R15M with the Carbon Fibre Pattern is priced at Rs 2,08,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the upgraded Metallic Grey version is available for Rs 1,98,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both models are available at Yamaha dealerships nationwide.

Yamaha says

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design. Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA. The young consumers in India are well versed with our international models and the lineage, styling and technology that percolates into the R15 from the R1 has also been significantly recognised and appreciated by them.”

“The new R15M raises this bar even higher, with its powerful engine, innovative features, racy decals and sporty carbon-fibre patterned accents. We are confident that the R15M will continue to delight our consumers who crave for a premium motorcycling experience, with ample performance to keep them enthralled for a long time to come”, he added.

With the launch of the Carbon Fibre Pattern R15M variant ahead of the festive season, Yamaha aims to attract more buyers and boost its sales in this competitive segment.