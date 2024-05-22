2024 Yamaha X-Max 250cc Scooter Launch Price RM 24,498 (Rs 4.35 lakh)

New 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250cc scooter has been updated – Price has also been increased over the outgoing version

Yamaha has updated the 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 with two new colour options. The new paint schemes of Icon Black and Ruby Red significantly enhance the maxi-scooter’s dominating road presence. Here’s a closer look at the new colourways for 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250.

2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 – Icon Black variant

As the name suggests, the Icon Black variant is wrapped in a dark black shade. The X-Max badging on the sides comes in a dark blue shade. It creates an exciting contrast with the blacked-out look. Alloy wheels also have the same blue colour code. Bits of blue add more dynamism to the scooter’s all-black appearance.

While the X-Max 250 will be absolutely stunning in an absolute all-black shade, it may appeal only to a limited audience. The blue accents create livelier vibes, something that seems more acceptable to a broader segment of users. Another key highlight is the dual-tone black and grey seat. There’s contrast stitching in light yellow colour to achieve a classier feel.

2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 – Ruby Red variant

Red and black combo is a common colour scheme used for two-wheelers. 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 looks absolutely stunning in this paint scheme. The red shade is artistically applied on the side fairing and rear under seat section. Grab rails also get the red shade. The sharp profile of the scooter is more pronounced with this black-red combo.

While the black shade is all about power and dominance, the red reflects warmth, passion, energy and excitement. Another droolworthy factor is the dual-tone seat with enticing red stitching. The 3D X-Max badging on the side is done in chrome finish. The smaller X-Max decal on the side has the lettering in red, against a black strip.

Among the two, the Ruby Red appears to have friendlier vibes in comparison to the Icon Black variant. The former is likely to be the favourite colour for 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250. Ruby Red comes across as a more practical choice for the scooter in comparison to the Icon Black shade.

2024 Yamaha X-Max 250 – No mechanical upgrades

Apart from the new colours, there are no other updates for 2024 Yamaha X-Max 250. The maxi-scooter is equipped with a 249.8 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that churns out 22.8 PS and 24.3 Nm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.

Yamaha X-Max 250 has disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers. With a low seat height of 780 mm, Yamaha X-Max 250 is suitable for a broad segment of users.

In addition to its sporty profile, Yamaha X-Max 250 is also preferred for its premium features. Some of the key highlights include a 4.2-inch TFT-LCD screen and a comprehensive range of connectivity features. Users can access the connectivity features via Yamaha Y-Connect app. For navigation, riders need to use the Garmin StreetCross app.