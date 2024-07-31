2024 Yezdi Adventure Launch Price Starts Rs 2.1L – Himalayan, Xpulse Rival

The new Alpha2 334cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine on 2024 Yezdi Adventure promises improved refinement and durability than before

With off-road motorcycles like Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Hero Xpulse 200 4V in its crosshair, Yezdi has launched its new 2024 version of Adventure. Starting at a price of Rs 2.1 lakh (Ex-sh), it has a significant price advantage over its immediate rival, Himalayan 450. Let’s take a look at everything new.

2024 Yezdi Adventure

According to Classic Legends, the new 2024 Yezdi Adventure is a re-engineered and re-designed product. The pricing is sure on the attractive side. At Rs 2.1 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh (Ex-sh), the revised pricing of Yezdi Adventure should establish it as a better proposition than its rivals.

Yezdi is offering 4 colourway options with 2024 Adventure – Glacier White DT, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT and Tornado Black. The main changes that matter, are in the engine department. But there are a few design changes as well.

For starters, Yezdi is offering a new tank brace with 2024 Adventure. This is a lot lighter and features a new plaque that reads Estd 69, which is a nice addition. There is an integrated main cage and there are new decals and colourways for fuel tank and side body panels. Other than that, there are no design changes.

Features like fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, USB phone charging, ride modes and others are carried over. Also carried over are off-road-worthy componentry like long travel suspension, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheel combination, front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, windscreen, knuckle guards and others.

The main highlight is its new Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine that Yezdi claims to be fully reworked. It gets new exhaust routing along with a repositioned coolant reservoir and a new sump guard. Yezdi promises increased refinement and durability from this engine. Performance metrics are 29.68 bhp and 29.84 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Statement from Jawa Yezdi

Speaking about the motorcycle, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Yezdi Adventure has always embodied perfect balance, born to conquer any terrain. Now, we’re redefining that balance. We’ve put in our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, retained the six-speed gearbox, while adding crucial features like switchable ABS modes.

But here’s where we truly disrupt: we’ve created the perfect trinity of bold design, advanced features, and an unbeatable performance. We have now added another layer of disruption with the price. So now, this isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a category revolution. I’m certain the new Yezdi Adventure will dominate as the ultimate choice for serious adventure riders. It’s not just a motorcycle; it’s the new benchmark in its class.”