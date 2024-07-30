2024 Yezdi Adventure Spied, Teased Officially, Launching Alongside Thar Roxx

The new 2024 Yezdi Adventure will pack a new engine which the company has worked on to improve in NVH and mileage (fuel efficiency)

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is updating one of their popular motorcycle for the year 2024. We are talking about Yezdi Adventure lifestyle off-roading motorcycle. While Yezdi has teased the same officially, we have managed to get our hands on spy shots of test mules and major scoops about 2024 Yezdi Adventure.

2024 Yezdi Adventure Spied

Adventure motorcycling genre has been getting more and more popular in the country. We already have established names like Hero Xpulse and Royal Enfield Himalayan along with Yezdi Adventure. Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp have been eating the cake, while Yezdi had a lot of work to do to better the Adventure.

That’s exactly what Yezdi has done and is coming up with an update to its adventure motorcycle. Teased officially, Yezdi is building a lot of hype and suspense around its upcoming launch. The company is offering a makeover to better position Adventure against Himalayan 450.

“Somebody got a makeover”, Yezdi mentioned in its teaser, captioned “New engine, same wild spirit”. Second teaser mentioned “The perfect storm is brewing” with the caption “For some, the call is a gentle nudge, for others, it’s a thunderous roar. But no matter its form, the call of adventure is universal”.

There was a third teaser too, which revolved around 2024 Yezdi Roadster, which is expected to be launched alongside 2024 Yezdi Adventure. According to Rushlane’s sources, the launch will happen on August 15th alongside Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Major scoops revealed!

Now, we have to shift the focus from teasers towards the test mule spy shots we have at hand and the scoops we got from our source, Yash Chikte. From the spy shots, we can see a slightly redesigned fuel tank brace which has a minimal appeal than what Yezdi used to offer before with Adventure.

There is a new insert on 2024 Yezdi Adventure with Est 69 sticker, which we found to be very nice (pun intended). The test mules in spy shots have camouflage on them, but the teasers show a new maroon and black dual-tone combination with white pin striping. On the engine case, we can see CH-7 235, which might not mean anything.

What we were more interested in was the supposedly “new engine”. Yezdi mentions this is a new engine and our source claims that this is a 450cc or 500cc engine that Classic Legends is launching alongside Mahindra Thar Roxx on August 15th. He further mentioned that Classic Legends has thoroughly worked on NVH and fuel efficiency of the new engine.

The same event should also witness the launch of 2024 Yezdi Roadster and the grand debut of BSA Goldstar 650 in Indian market. If the engine displacement is really between 450cc and 500cc, it would be a fitting alternative to Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and upcoming Hero Xpulse 440.