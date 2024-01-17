2024 Zontes Bikes Cheaper By Up To Rs. 48,000 – 350R, 350X, 350T, 350T ADV

Except for GK350, which is the brand’s cafe racer offering, all other 2024 Zontes bikes have received a price hike of up to Rs. 48,000

Followed by price slashing exercise by QJ Motor, it is the turn of Zontes to establish a price revision. Both these companies sell their motorcycles via Motovault showrooms owned and operated by Aadishwar Auto Rides India (AARI). It has to be recalled that QJ Motor’s price revision accounted for reduction of up to Rs. 40K.

Zontes is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer which is a subsidiary of Chinese 2W giant, Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology. Sold alongside QJ, Moto Morini, Keeway and Benelli via AARI, Zontes has four motorcycles in its Indian portfolio – 350R, 350X, 350T and GK350. The company has a presence in over 55 countries across the world.

Now, Zontes has revised the prices for all of its models offered in India as part of its MY2024 portfolio. Except for GK350, the prices for which, have remained similar to 2023 prices. For starters, Zontes GK350 is a neo-retro Cafe Racer motorcycle that didn’t get any price revisions and is now the most expensive Zontes bike in India priced at Rs. 3.47 lakh (ex-sh).

Zontes 350R

Zontes 350R is a street-naked roadster motorcycle with modern and aggressive styling. It gets a price cut accounting for Rs. 46,000 off its ex-sh price. The bike now costs Rs. 2.79 lakh (ex-sh) which used to be Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-sh) in 2023. This motorcycle now undercuts KTM 390 Duke. However, it is still more expensive than Bajaj Dominar 400, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, Honda CB300R and the likes.

Zontes 350X

Most naked motorcycles get a faired counterpart these days. Or the other way around. Adhering to this logic, Zontes 350X is a fully faired sports tourer version of 350R. Just like its naked counterpart, 350R, Zontes 350X also gets a price revision of Rs. 46,000. Bringing the effective ex-sh price to Rs. 2.99 lakh, down from Rs. 3.45 lakh (ex-sh). Rivals include KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400.

Zontes 350T

Now comes the big boys of Zontes’ lineup in India. The 350T tourer gets biggest discount among these bikes of Rs. 48,000 off its ex-sh price. The effective price for Zontes 350T is now Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh), which used to be Rs. 3.47 lakh (ex-sh). Rivals include Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 390 Adventure and the likes.

Zontes 350T ADV

If Zontes 350T was not enough for your adventure needs, Zontes also affers a more rugged and off-road-friendly version of 350T. Called 350T ADV, this motorcycle gets wire-spoke wheels and other componentry. It received the least price cut among this bunch which accounted for Rs. 42,000. The new price is Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-sh), which used to be 3.67 lakh (ex-sh). Premium rivals include upcoming 390 Adventure.

All motorcycles from Zontes are powered by the same 348cc single-cylinder engine with liquid-cooling setup. This engine develops 38.2 bhp of peak power and 32.8 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Notable features include smartphone mirroring to bike’s TFT instrument cluster display.