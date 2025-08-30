2025 Ather Comm Day – Rizta Touchscreen, Apex Cruise, EL Platform, EL01 Concept

Every year, Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider, Ather Energy, conducts its annual Community Day and Calendar Year 2025 is no different. This year, Ather Community Day happened today, on 30th August and there are five key takeaways from this event including the Rizta Touchscreen, fastest fast chargers, 450 Apex Cruise Control, AtherStack 7, new Ather Halo helmet, EL Platform and EL01 Concept. Let’s take a closer look.

Rizta Touchscreen

Now that Rizta is out for a long time, Ather has stats about user patterns and it turns out that Rizta users are more tech-savvy than 450 users. This has forced Ather to offer touchscreen feature on Rizta Z variants which got a 7-inch TFT screen. From now, all Rizta Z scooters sold will come with a touchscreen as standard.

All existing Rizta users will get a touchscreen for free via an OTA update. This means Rizta Z always had a touchscreen and Ather disabled the touch function to probably force users to opt pricier 450X. That’s not the case anymore.

Fastest Fast Chargers

After showcasing Rizta, Ather Energy went ahead to unveil their fastest fast charging setup yet, which now supports 6 kW of peak power. The company promises their fastest fast chargers will provide a full day’s worth of charge in just 10 minutes. Which in Ather’s terms is 30 km worth of charge in 10 minutes.

450 Apex Cruise Control

A feature long overdue, Ather 450 Apex finally gets Cruise Control. The company took a long time to introduce this feature because Ather has come up with a smarter system than conventional cruise control systems. This system works at speeds as low as 10 km/h and combines City Cruise, Hill Control and Crawl Control.

Ather has cleverly applied a cruise pause function which works in tandem with Ather’s proprietary Magic Twist and Magic Brake features. The system is aware of multiple parameters and adjusts and pauses cruise control accordingly without cutting it off altogether and resumes automatically without rider’s manual inputs.

AtherStack 7

For the first time, AtherStack 7 software version will unlock voice commands that support natural commands with a press of a button. Ather has developed a custom-trained AI language model that understands natural conversational commands rather than only working with specific commands. With enough data unlocked with all Athers on road, the AtherStack brings Pothole alerts.

Ather is integrating voice commands with more of the scooter functions as seen in the blurb below. Also this AI model is aware of multiple parameters like time and weather alerting users to certain tasks like sending live location at night and changing traction control settings during rain, Pothole alerts and more. Ather calls this Proactive alerts and is an interesting feature to have.

With road data collected, AtherStack 7 brings Smoother Road Suggestions that suggests smoothest road. Also part of this update is automatic crash alerts that is aware of the intensity of crash happened, no parking zone and tow zone alert, anti theft alert with remote immobilisation, smart remote charging control, Cricket scores on dashboard and more.

Gen 2 Halo Helmet

Halo helmet has gotten a major upgrade with a New Gen model. It gets integrated voice commands along with three colour options with full face models. For the first time, there is Pinlock antifog enabled visor to improve visibility. Wear detection, music, USB Type-C charging and emergency pull-out padding are other notable elements.

Where pricing is concerned, Halo helmets have gotten affordable. Halo Bit helmet starts from Rs 2,999 and Halo helmet has been priced at Rs 4,999.

EL Platform

At the 2025 Ather Community Day, the company unveiled its next-gen platform called EL Platform. This is a modular and scalable platform that will spawn multiple products. EL Platform will feature a fixed tubular steel chassis, electrical system and powertrains, but will play around with other aspects like battery size, wheel size, suspension, handlebar and others.

The company showed how versatile this new EL Platform is by varying multiple elements and ekeing out a maxi-style scooter, a family style scooter and a small and sporty scooter. This platform will feature electronic Magic Brake and a singular unit that combines portable charger and drive controller. This will unlock much more practical storage solution as it negates the need for a bulky portable charger.

EL-based products will be manufactured at the company’s Ather Factory 3.0. With EL Platform, Ather is promising a higher service interval of 10,000 km.

EL01 Concept

Based on the new EL Platform, Ather is formulating a new family-format electric scooter. This is still in concept form and Ather showcased it in a concept guise. Called Ather EL01 Concept, this new electric scooter brings a typical commuter like design language with sleek and Ather-like design aesthetics. A launch timeline of this scooter was not revealed.